Spy X Family Episode 15 Release date and Time

Spy X Family came with the fourteenth episode, and everyone is already looking forward to Episode 15 of the anime series. Well, here’s everything you should learn about the next episode’s release schedule.

Spy X Family was divided into two cours, one of which concluded in June 2022, and the show came back with its second cour last week. The first cour had 12 episodes, so the second one started from the thirteenth episode. Moreover, the latest episode started the Dog Crisis Arc that introduced us to the antagonist, Keith Kepler, and the most adorable dog, Bond, with the power to see the future.

In the recent chapter, seeing Anya’s brave act, fans can’t wait to see more of her in the next episodes. So, without further ado, let’s look into the release schedule for Spy X Family Episode 15.

When will Spy X Family Episode 15 come out?

Spy X Family Episode 15 will come out on Saturday, October 15, 2022, on Crunchyroll at 11:30 PM EST. For selected Asian regions, the episode will also be broadcasted by Netflix. Moreover, here’s the time schedule for different time zones:

Pacific Time- 8:30 AM (October 15th)

Central Time- 10:30 AM (October 15th)

British Time- 4:30 PM (October 15th)

European Time- 5:30 PM (October 15th)

Indian Time- 9:00 PM (October 15th)

Spy X Family Episode 14 Recap

Yor fights Keith Kepler and his associate as they try to harm Anya. Later, Bond shows Anya a glimpse of the future in which Loid (Anya’s father) was seen dead. Seeing the sight, the little girl got scared, she wanted to tell everything to her mother, Yor, but she stopped thinking that this way Yor would come to know about her powers. So, she ran to protect her father with her new four-legged buddy.

It's up to Anya to save the day! pic.twitter.com/Nn3HZquBXI — SPY x FAMILY (@spyfamily_en) October 8, 2022

On the other side, Handler captures four terrorists disguised as University students. The authorities fail to catch Keith, but Anya follows him to the location, where he plants a bomb to kill Loid and the other officers. Anya enters the room and tries disarming the bomb, but the little girl can’t do it, so by using ketchup, she writes ‘No’ on the door. Seeing that, Loid resists going inside and learns it is a trap. Hence, Episode 14 shows that Anya Forger is not only an adorable little girl but also way more intelligent than anyone could think of.