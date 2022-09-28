My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date, Time and Episode Count

My Hero Academia Season 6 is a few days away, and here we have discussed the release schedule for the much-awaited season of the anime.

Directed by Kenji Nagasaki and produced by Bones animation studio, the season will cover the story of the original manga series. As confirmed earlier, this season will have two cours that will begin in October 2022 and end in March 2023.

The latest trailer for My Hero Academia Season 6 hints that the latest season will be more action-packed than the previous one. Also, Shigaraki will get more screen time this season, and without spoiling anything from the manga, let’s just say that the sixth season would be much darker for Deku.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 1 will officially release on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST on Yomiuri TV and NTV. Crunchyroll has licensed the anime, so following the same pattern of the previous seasons, it will stream the latest season of MHA for International fans as soon as it comes out. However, there is no news yet about its Netflix release.

Here’s the time schedule that the International audience should follow:

Pacific Timing- 3:00 AM

Central Timing- 5:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 6:00 AM

British Timing- 11:00 AM

Indian Timing- 3:30 PM

Philipines Timing- 6:00 PM

Australia Timing- 8:00 PM

MHA Season 6 Episode Count

Previously reported by a reputed source, MHA Season 6 will come in two cours. The first cour will have 13 episodes, and the second cour will have 12 episodes.

La saison 6 de #MyHeroAcademia sera diffusé d'Octobre 2022 à Mars 2023 ! ?? pic.twitter.com/otN7h0KmjL — My Hero Academia FR – Saison 6 le 1er Octobre 2022 (@MhaActuFR) September 24, 2022

The season will cover the Paranormal Liberation War arc, i.e., from chapters 258 to 306. The story will show the battle between the students of UA and the villains of The Paranormal Liberation Front. Below is the official synopsis of MHA Season 6:

With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro.

If you want to catch up on the first five seasons of My Hero Academia before jumping onto Season 6, you can stream all the seasons on Crunchyroll. Apart from that, Netflix also hosts all seasons of the anime series, but in some selected regions.