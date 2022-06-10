Netflix has just revealed their upcoming anime from Wit Studios, but what do we know so far about the Moonrise series?

During Netflix’s Geeked Week extravaganza, animation was featured as part of the Day Three livestream.

Among the new teasers were Farzar, Exception, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Uncle from Another World, The Dragon Prince and Moonrise.

The latter series has particularly caught the attention of fans as it is helmed by the team at Wit Studios; here’s everything that fans need to know about Moonrise.

What is the Moonrise anime about?

Moonrise is Netflix’s upcoming original anime series from manga author Tow Ubukata (Mardock Scramble and Ghost in the Shell Arise) and the creative team at Wit Studios.

The series was first announced back in late 2018 and will focus on the lives of two men, Jack and Al, whilst being set in the near future on both planet Earth and the Moon.

“’Moonrise’ will portray the lives of two men, Jack and Al, as they confront various hardships in the vast world of outer space. All action and scenery in the unexplored parts of the Moon will be illustrated using an innovative type of animation unlike any seen before. My sincere wish is that this project inspires contemporary lives everywhere.” – CEO of Wit Studios George Wada, via Anime News Network.

Directing the series will be Masashi Koizuka (Attack on Titan and Reservoir Chronicle: Tsubasa), who commented “I am confident that I can meet the best creators in this work and make the best work! SF action entertainment animation that weaves on the moon! Please look forward to it.”

from the visionary Wit Studio (BUBBLE, ATTACK ON TITAN), get ready for MOONRISE, an exciting and visually breathtaking anime that explores the vast hardships of exploring outer space #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/XZbJMBhZWi — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022

When will Moonrise release on Netflix?

Sadly, a release window for Moonrise has not yet been confirmed by either the team at Wit Studios or Netflix during Day Three of their Geeked Week event, only noted as ‘Coming Soon’.

Whilst many fans may be expecting Moonrise to premiere before the end of 2022, there is a real chance that we may have to wait until next year to enjoy this new anime series.

This is because the creators at Wit Studio are hard at work with other anime projects, under the assumption that Moonrise will not take priority over the likes of ‘Spy x Family season 1 part 2’ and ‘Onipan!’.

Additionally, if the Moonrise series was indeed set to premiere in 2022, we would have likely seen some type of teaser trailer, or at the very least more promotional images, being shared during Netflix’s Geeked Week event.

Considering the lack of details on the series and promotional material, it’s a safe bet that Wit Studios are still in the early stages of animation; too early for any type of teaser trailer just yet, indicating that a release window might still be some ways off.

The good news is that if fans want to find out more about the upcoming series, a prologue for the anime was released via Amazon back in December 2018 – it is also available for online reading.

MOONRISE, a new anime from the legendary WIT STUDIO, explores the vast hardships of exploring outer space. coming soon!!!



?#GeekedWeek?



MOONRISE, un nuevo anime del famoso WIT STUDIO, explora las dificultades de incursionar el espacio exterior. ¡¡¡muy pronto!!! pic.twitter.com/bUBCMN9Dc8 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 8, 2022

Every Wit Studio anime title so far

Wit Studios are among the most iconic animation studios working in the industry today, but which movie and TV series has the Tokyo-based company worked on before Moonrise?

Spy x Family (2022)

Onipan! (2022)

Bubble (2022)

Vampire in the Garden (2022)

Ranking of Kings (2021)

Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song (2021)

The Missing 8 (2021)

Attack on Titan: Chronicle (2020)

Garugaku: Saint Girls Square Academy (2020)

Great Pretender (2020)

Kedama no Gonjir? (2019)

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle (2019)

Vinland Saga (2019)

After the Rain (2018)

Attack on Titan: The Roar of Awakening (2018)

Pokémon the movie: The Power of Us (2018)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride (2017)

Laughing Under the Clouds Gaiden (2017)

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (2016)

Star Fox Zero: The Battle Beings (2016)

The Rolling Girls (2015)

Seraph of the End (2015)

The Empire of Corpses (2015)

Hozuki’s Coolheadedness (2014)

Attack on Titan (2013)

Hal (2013)

The studio has also worked on four video games and four music videos for associated projects.

Some of Kazuhiro Furuhashi's storyboards for Spy x Family #01 and #03, on display at Wit Studio's Aim Higher exhibition in Ikebukuro. pic.twitter.com/t2qFSoZXYs — Edo (@edomonogatari) June 5, 2022

