The 2023 Spring anime slate features various monster-slaying and high-school romance stories, but My Home Hero may be one of the most unique tales from the entire season.

Whilst the opening episode was criticized in certain groups for its portrayal of domestic violence, the spin of having the parents put a fatal end to their daughter’s abuse has caught the attention of fans around the world.

Here is everything that fans need to know about My Home Hero episode 2 on Crunchyroll, including the release date, time, and preview.

My Home Hero episode 2 is set to premiere in the early hours of Sunday, April 9 in Japan; releasing on Saturday, April 8 for the vast majority of international fans.

The second episode from the My Home Hero anime series will release for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll at the following times:

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 1 AM

The official Japanese website has provided the following story synopsis for episode 2, titled ‘Cutting the Cake’, although this is essentially a recap from episode 1:

“Tetsuo Tosu, 47, is a hardworking office worker who loves his family. Tetsuo notices that his daughter, Reika, a university student, is acting strangely, and he happens to hear the unbelievable words of her bad-behaved boyfriend, Nobuto Matori, who says that he hit Reika. Tetsuo follows Nobuto and his friends find him, and although he is immediately hurt, he takes further action to protect his daughter. He doesn’t know that this will lead to the worst possible situation that cannot be undone. ……”

Is My Home Hero an adaptation of a manga?

Yes, the My Home Hero anime series is an adaptation of an original manga series, written by Naoki Yamakawa and illustrated by Masashi Asaki.

The manga made its debut in the Weekly Young Magazine in May 2017 and as of April 2023, a grand total of 20 Tankobon volumes have been published in Japan.

Thankfully, the first two volumes of the My Home Hero manga have already been published in English by Kodansha USA – volume 3 is set to release on April 25, 2023.

Unfortunately, the series is still awaiting a physical distribution, but the available English volumes are available to read online from outlets including Amazon Kindle, Bookwalker, Google Play, Apple iBooks, Rakuten Kobo, and Barnes & Noble’s Nook service.

