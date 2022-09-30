How many episodes will My Master Has No Tail season 1 have and who features as part of the anime series’ voice cast?

The start of a new anime broadcasting slate can be rather fractious as fans around the world struggle to figure out which shows to start with.

Thankfully, the first series of the new season is actually making its global premiere today, September 30th, on HiDive; My Master Has No Tail.

Slated as a historical comedy series, My Master Has No Tail has the opportunity to make a splash within the community before any other new series.

So, how many episodes will My Master Has No Tail season 1 consist of and who features as part of the anime series’ Japanese voice cast?

How many episodes are in My Master Has No Tail S1?

According to the official simulcast schedule for My Master Has No Tail on HiDive, season 1 of the anime series will have 13 total episodes.

These episodes are set to release on the following dates:

Episode 1 – Friday, September 30 th

Episode 2 – Friday, October 7 th

Episode 3 – Friday, October 14 th

Episode 4 – Friday, October 21 st

Episode 5 – Friday, October 28 th

Episode 6 – Friday, November 4 th

Episode 7 – Friday, November 11 th

Episode 8 – Friday, November 18 th

Episode 9 – Friday, November 25 th

Episode 10 – Friday, December 2 nd

Episode 11 – Friday, December 9 th

Episode 12 – Friday, December 16 th

Episode 13 – Friday, December 23rd

A release schedule for the English dubbing of My Master Has No Tail has not yet been shared.

News: Uchi no Shishou wa Shippo ga Nai (My Master Has No Tail) character promo for Utaroku Ebisuya (voiced by Akira Ishida); historical supernatural TV anime by LIDENFILMS begins airing on September 30 #???? pic.twitter.com/bxKYjrzLol — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) August 28, 2022

Who are the voice cast for the new anime series?

The anime voice cast set to feature in the upcoming My Master Has No Tail series includes the following actors:

Mameda: Voiced by M.A.O (Airi from Classroom of the Elite)

Bunko: Voiced by Hibiku Yamamura (Sakura from Assassination Classroom)

Shirara Tsubaki: Voiced by Lynn (Ayano from Engage Kiss)

Byakudanji Tsubaki: Voiced by Takuya Eguchi (Loid from Spy x Family)

Sakujiro: Voiced by Ayumu Murase (Shoyo Hinata from Haikyuu)

Omatsu: Voiced by Natsuki Aikawa (Kanna from Naruto)

Koito: Voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa (Vladilena from 86)

Rakuda: Voiced by Y?ichir? Umehara (Goblin Slayer from Goblin Slayer)

Enshi Kirino: Voiced by Ayana Taketatsu (Yamato from Kantai/KanColle)

Utaroku Ebisuya: Voiced by Akira Ishida (Gaara from Naruto)

Buncho Daikokutei: Voiced by Junichi Suwabe (Yami from Black Clover)

Mameda’s father: Voiced by Junya Enoki (Yuji from Jujutsu Kaisen)

The English dub voice cast for My Master Has No Tail has not yet been revealed.

ORIGINAL SERIES: Where to read Call of the Night manga in English ahead of anime finale

News: Uchi no Shishou wa Shippo ga Nai (My Master Has No Tail) character promo for Enshi Kirino (voiced by Ayana Taketatsu); historical supernatural TV anime by LIDENFILMS begins airing on September 30 #???? pic.twitter.com/xGed0D04H9 — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) August 26, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all