My Master Has No Tail: S1 episode count and anime voice cast revealed
How many episodes will My Master Has No Tail season 1 have and who features as part of the anime series’ voice cast?
The start of a new anime broadcasting slate can be rather fractious as fans around the world struggle to figure out which shows to start with.
Thankfully, the first series of the new season is actually making its global premiere today, September 30th, on HiDive; My Master Has No Tail.
Slated as a historical comedy series, My Master Has No Tail has the opportunity to make a splash within the community before any other new series.
So, how many episodes will My Master Has No Tail season 1 consist of and who features as part of the anime series’ Japanese voice cast?
How many episodes are in My Master Has No Tail S1?
According to the official simulcast schedule for My Master Has No Tail on HiDive, season 1 of the anime series will have 13 total episodes.
These episodes are set to release on the following dates:
- Episode 1 – Friday, September 30th
- Episode 2 – Friday, October 7th
- Episode 3 – Friday, October 14th
- Episode 4 – Friday, October 21st
- Episode 5 – Friday, October 28th
- Episode 6 – Friday, November 4th
- Episode 7 – Friday, November 11th
- Episode 8 – Friday, November 18th
- Episode 9 – Friday, November 25th
- Episode 10 – Friday, December 2nd
- Episode 11 – Friday, December 9th
- Episode 12 – Friday, December 16th
- Episode 13 – Friday, December 23rd
A release schedule for the English dubbing of My Master Has No Tail has not yet been shared.
Who are the voice cast for the new anime series?
The anime voice cast set to feature in the upcoming My Master Has No Tail series includes the following actors:
- Mameda: Voiced by M.A.O (Airi from Classroom of the Elite)
- Bunko: Voiced by Hibiku Yamamura (Sakura from Assassination Classroom)
- Shirara Tsubaki: Voiced by Lynn (Ayano from Engage Kiss)
- Byakudanji Tsubaki: Voiced by Takuya Eguchi (Loid from Spy x Family)
- Sakujiro: Voiced by Ayumu Murase (Shoyo Hinata from Haikyuu)
- Omatsu: Voiced by Natsuki Aikawa (Kanna from Naruto)
- Koito: Voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa (Vladilena from 86)
- Rakuda: Voiced by Y?ichir? Umehara (Goblin Slayer from Goblin Slayer)
- Enshi Kirino: Voiced by Ayana Taketatsu (Yamato from Kantai/KanColle)
- Utaroku Ebisuya: Voiced by Akira Ishida (Gaara from Naruto)
- Buncho Daikokutei: Voiced by Junichi Suwabe (Yami from Black Clover)
- Mameda’s father: Voiced by Junya Enoki (Yuji from Jujutsu Kaisen)
The English dub voice cast for My Master Has No Tail has not yet been revealed.
By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]