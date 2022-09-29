Where can you read the original Call of the Night manga series in English as anime fans countdown to the season 1 finale on HiDive?

The end of the 2022 Summer anime broadcasting slate is upon us and today, fans around the world have to say goodbye to both DanMachi and Call of the Night.

However, once the credits on the final episode have finished rolling, fans around the world will be desperate for more Call of the Night content.

So, as we wait on news of season 2, why not check out Kotoyama’s original series – where can you read physical and digital copies of the Call of the Night manga in English?

Call of the night has easily been my second favorite new seasonal. This'll definitely be one of my top favorite series as I start to read the Manga after this season ends pic.twitter.com/KHW2HshAbO — Shayan ? (@Echidnuh) September 17, 2022

Where to read the Call of the Night manga in English

The Call of the Night manga series is written and illustrated by Kotoyama, being published in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in Japan.

As of September 29th, 2022, a total of 13 complete Tankobon volumes of the Call of the Night manga have been published in Japan.

Unfortunately, only nine of those published volumes are currently available in English, with distribution helmed by Viz Media.

Physical copies of Call of the Night can be purchased through Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones and Bookshop.

Alternatively, digital versions can be acquired via Google Play, iBooks, Amazon Kindle and Barnes & Noble’s Nook service.

Call of the night is such a GOAT Manga bro. pic.twitter.com/7L4Ybx6h9t — ScrubBot (@AnotherScrubbot) September 25, 2022

Call of the Night anime English dub

The Call of the Night subbed anime is set to conclude today with the release of episode 13; however, the English dubbing still has plenty of episodes left to cover.

The English voice cast features Gabriel Regojo as Ko, Natalie Rial as Nazuna, Jade Kelly as Akira, Brandon Hearnsberger as Tonio, Daniel Regojo as Kai, Andrew Love as Matsuda, Katelyn Barr as Young Ko and Juliet Simmons as Young Akira.

Per HiDive, the English dub for Call of the Night’s remaining episodes are set to release on the following dates:

Episode 4 “Isn’t This a Tight Squeeze?” – Thursday, September 29 th

Episode 5 “Well, That’s a Problem” – Thursday, October 6 th

Episode 6 “Might as Well Have Fun” – Thursday, October 13 th

Episode 7 “Reproduce” – Thursday, October 20 th

Episode 8 “All of Us” – Thursday, October 27 th

Episode 9 “No Fair” – Thursday, November 3 rd

Episode 10 “Enlarge the Peeping-Tom Photos” – Thursday, November 10 th

Episode 11 “Do You Know What a Vampire Is?” – Thursday, November 17 th

Episode 12 “My Mom’s Out Tonight” – Thursday, November 24 th

Episode 13 “The 13th Night” – Thursday, December 1st

Ahead of the season 1 finale, Call of the Night is scoring an impressive 7.7/10 on IMDB, 79% on Anilist, 4.05/5 on Anime Planet and 8.05/10 on MyAnimeList – the latter showing more than 63,000 reviews and 340,000 members.

“This is like a moving painting I really like the art on this anime. It doesn’t have a dull moment especially when Nazuna Nanakusa is around she’s very funny with her teasing and reactions. They are also slowly introducing other characters to make things more interesting which is very nice. Ko Yamori is the type of kids who is seeking adventure who wants to reach out to someone and spend time with them. Very nice anime, again amazing artwork.” – User review, via IMDB.

Call of the Night Watch it or Read it IDC in some way consume this media. My Favorite Manga of all time and its a romance manga one of my least favorite genres. I could go on forever about this series but to keep it short the biggest reason is the AROMANTIC ICONS that are the mcs pic.twitter.com/g7IkHPbOEH — Worst_Casts #stopwar ?? (@Worst_Casts) September 26, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn

