Thai BL series My School President will be back with episode 9 this week. Here’s all about the all-new episode, from release date and time to preview.

BL fans are truly spoiled with choices this year as they’ve been offered a number of fabulous shows like Never Let Me Go, Cutie Pie 2 You, Between Us, and more.

My School President gang returns with their getaway to the beach, aka the “hell camp.” Now let’s take a look at the ep 9 release date and time.

GMMTV OFFICIAL | YouTube

Back to put a smile on viewers’ faces, episode 9 of My School President is scheduled to release on Friday, February 3 at 8:30 PM Bangkok local time. The episode will release on GMMTV’s official YouTube channel.

Alternatively, fans can also re-watch the episode on VIU at 10:30 PM.

Here’s the schedule for the international release time:

Indian Standard Time (IST) – 7 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) – 1:30 PM

Eastern Time (ET) – 8:30 AM

Central Time (CT) – 7:30 AM

Pacific Time (PT) – 5:30 AM

My School President episode 9 preview

The BL stars Gemini and Fourth are winning hearts with their sweet chemistry and healthy communication in the series.

In the last episode of My School President, we saw Tinn rushing to the competition venue to watch Gun perform, despite earlier telling him that he would not be able to make it. After the performance, the two share a romantic moment where an almost kiss ends up in a warm embrace.

For this week’s episode, the preview has teased that the “honeymoon trip” will turn into a “detention camp.” Tinn is visibly taken back as he’s unable to spend much time with Gun.

Fans are eager to see what happens next as Gun expresses he wants to write a love song. Confession soon?

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

Show all