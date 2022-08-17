The fan favourite MyAnimeList service is temporarily down due to maintenance, but when will the site be back online and what is being added?

When it comes to user-based feedback websites, the vast majority of TV and film fans will immediately think of IMDB, Rotten Tomatoes or MetaCritic.

However, in the wonderful world of anime, it’s MyAnimeList that dominated fan polls, rankings and favourite series lists.

The site is unfortunately down temporarily for maintenance, but when will the MyAnimeList platform be back online?

I now have an MyAnimeList, imdb, and backloggd account. This year hopefully I fill em all up ? — Sinan ? (@TohruSinan) March 30, 2021

MyAnimeList to be taken down temporarily for maintenance

The anime feedback, forum and information site MyAnimeList is scheduled to have a period of maintenance this week.

As confirmed by the Lead Admin in a forum post, the maintenance will take place on Wednesday, August 17th and will aim to release the new account infrastructure.

“This maintenance is required for the release of our new account infrastructure, which is the first major release in MyAnimeList’s backend renewal project. The only noticeable difference from a member perspective will be a new account settings page, which will open on a different URL from before.” – Admin Post, MAL.

MyAnimeList will be down for the following international time periods:

Pacific Time: 12 AM – 10 AM

Central Time: 2 AM – 12 PM

Eastern Time: 3 AM – 1 PM

British Time: 8 AM – 6 PM

European Time: 9 AM – 7 PM

India Time: 12.30 PM – 10.30 PM

Philippine Time: 3 PM – 1 AM (August 18)

Japan Time: 4 PM – 2 AM (August 18)

Australia Central Time: 4.30 PM – 2.30 AM (August 18)

The maintenance on MAL will impact both the website and official apps, with the announcement post noting how “If you currently have TFA [Two-Factor Authentication] enabled, please note that you will need to re-enable TFA again after the maintenance period is over.”

Users should note that the described information is subject to the maintenance being successfully completed by the aforementioned times and that any delays will impact the website’s return.

?? In 2 hours, we'll be down for the 10 hour planned maintenance. This extended time is required for our new account infrastructure.



?? Please note you will need to re-enable 2 Factor Authentication after this update.



? In your time zone: https://t.co/rPF15FuWGM pic.twitter.com/BMvhrTlmzE — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) August 17, 2022

The current top seasonal anime on MAL

The Summer 2022 slate may not have the same impact as the previous two seasons, Winter and Spring, but the current slate is still going strong with some solid simulcast anime.

As of August 16th, the following titles are the highest-rated series from the 2022 Summer slate:

Made in Abyss season 2 – 8.73/10 Overlord season 4 – 8.34/10 Lycoris Recoil – 8.24/10 Love Live Superstar season 2 – 8.14/10 Call of the Night – 8.05/10 Classroom of the Elite – 8.03/10 Uncle From Another World – 8/10 Shadows House season 2 – 7.92/10 Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? – 7.9/10 The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting – 7.77/10

Forgot Made in Abyss Season 2 was out

But also didn’t realise there was a movie to watch first ?



Guess I’m watching the movie tonight — RIIRI ? (@riirichan) August 12, 2022

The current top anime ever on MAL

The current 15 top-rated anime projects of all time on MyAnimeList are as followed:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009) Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic (2022) Gintama° (2015) Steins;Gate (2011) Attack on Titan season 3 part 2 (2019) Gintama’ (2011) Gintama: The Final (2021) Gintama: Enchousen (2012) Hunter x Hunter (2011) Fruits Basket: The Final (2021) Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu (1988) Gintama. (2017) March Comes in Like a Lion season 2 (2017) Gintama (2006) A Silent Voice (2016)

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]