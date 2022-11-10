It’s been over a year since we last had our Mythic Quest fix, but that’s all about to change this week. We confirm the Mythic Quest Season 3 release time across the globe on Apple TV Plus.

Back in October 2021, Apple TV announced that Mythic Quest had been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, proving the success of the show thus far.

Created by Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Megan Ganz, the American comedy series first premiered in 2020, following a fictional game studio developing the titular MMORPG.

Mythic Quest Season 3 Release Date

Mythic Quest Season 3 will premiere on Friday, November 11, 2022, on Apple TV Plus, debuting with a double bill.

Season 3 is confirmed to have ten episodes in its run, which is a higher episode count than its two previous seasons by one entry.

Expected to pick up directly after the events of Season 3, we’ll see Ian and Poppy embark on a new game to bring the latter’s Mythic Quest expansion, Hera, to life. This will obviously create a rivalry with their previous game and company.

Mythic Quest Season 3 Global Release Times

Following the pattern of other Apple TV Plus shows, Mythic Quest Season 3 will air its first two episodes at Midnight PT.

Below, we have translated this release time to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Meet the Cast of Mythic Quest Season 3

McElhenney and Nicdao are returning on the Season 3 front to bring duo Ian and Poppy to life for another run, joined by series regulars David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.

Unfortunately, F. Murray Abraham will not be returning as C.W. Longbottom and Anthony Hopkins’ narrator is unlikely to return as well.

Below, we have included Season 3’s main cast list:

Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm

as Ian Grimm Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li

as Poppy Li Ashly Burch as Rachel,

as Rachel, David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee

as David Brittlesbee Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi

as Brad Bakshi Jessie Ennis as Jo

as Jo Imani Hakim as Dana

Season 3 is likely to have a number of guest appearances as well, including Deathstroke himself, Joe Manganiello, whose role remains undisclosed for now.

