Mythic Quest Season 3 Release Date and Time on Apple TV Plus

By Jo Craig

Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao standing in front of a desk in Mythic Quest Season 3.
Mythic Quest - Cr. © 2022 Apple Inc.

It’s been over a year since we last had our Mythic Quest fix, but that’s all about to change this week. We confirm the Mythic Quest Season 3 release time across the globe on Apple TV Plus.

Back in October 2021, Apple TV announced that Mythic Quest had been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, proving the success of the show thus far. 

Created by Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Megan Ganz, the American comedy series first premiered in 2020, following a fictional game studio developing the titular MMORPG.

Mythic Quest Season 3 Release Date

Mythic Quest Season 3 will premiere on Friday, November 11, 2022, on Apple TV Plus, debuting with a double bill.

Season 3 is confirmed to have ten episodes in its run, which is a higher episode count than its two previous seasons by one entry.

Expected to pick up directly after the events of Season 3, we’ll see Ian and Poppy embark on a new game to bring the latter’s Mythic Quest expansion, Hera, to life. This will obviously create a rivalry with their previous game and company.

Mythic Quest – Cr. © 2022 Apple Inc.

Mythic Quest Season 3 Global Release Times

Following the pattern of other Apple TV Plus shows, Mythic Quest Season 3 will air its first two episodes at Midnight PT.

Below, we have translated this release time to the following times where you are:

  • Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
  • British Time: 8 AM GMT
  • European Time: 9 AM CET
  • India Time: 12.30 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
Mythic Quest – Cr. © 2022 Apple Inc.

Meet the Cast of Mythic Quest Season 3

McElhenney and Nicdao are returning on the Season 3 front to bring duo Ian and Poppy to life for another run, joined by series regulars David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.

Unfortunately, F. Murray Abraham will not be returning as C.W. Longbottom and Anthony Hopkins’ narrator is unlikely to return as well.

Below, we have included Season 3’s main cast list:

  • Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm
  • Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li
  • Ashly Burch as Rachel,
  • David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee
  • Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi
  • Jessie Ennis as Jo
  • Imani Hakim as Dana

Season 3 is likely to have a number of guest appearances as well, including Deathstroke himself, Joe Manganiello, whose role remains undisclosed for now.

Jo Craig
Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

