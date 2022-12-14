Movies & Television

National Treasure: Edge of History Soundtrack - Every Song Explored

By Jo Craig

The National Treasure franchise is supplying something for a younger audience on Disney Plus, and now that the first two episodes have debuted, we explore every song used in the National Treasure: Edge of History soundtrack.

The Edge of History series was announced by producer Jerry Bruckheimer alongside confirmation of a third National Treasure movie with the returning cast – where we’ll hopefully find out what’s on page 47.

Created by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley and based on the characters created by Jim Kouf, Oren Aviv, and Charles Segars, the action-adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History serves as a continuation of the popular film series.

National Treasure: Edge of History Soundtrack

Since Edge of History is aimed at a younger demographic, each episode features a few popular songs dotted throughout the narrative.

Accompanying these songs is a score revamped by original National Treasure composer Trevor Rabin, who has also scored Snakes on a Plane and Gone in Sixty Seconds.

During the theme, the end credits, and throughout each episode, Rabin’s recognizable theme from the film series can be heard throughout, which has obviously been rearranged especially for the show.

Below, we have included every song that was used within the first two episodes and we’ll update this list when more entries release:

Episode 1: I’m a Ghost

Episode 2: The Treasure Map

How Many Episodes are in National Treasure: Edge of History?

National Treasure: Edge of History is confirmed to have 10 episodes within its Season 1 run, which is an episode count slightly above average.

The first two episodes premiered together, with the pilot directed by Mira Nair, and the series will now settle down to release one episode per week.

The following release schedule confirms that the show’s finale won’t take place until February 8, 2023.

Below we have included Edge of History’s full release schedule and we’ll update episode titles as they are announced: 

  • Episode 1: I’m a Ghost – December 14, 2022
  • Episode 2: The Treasure Map – December 14, 2022
  • Episode 3: Graceland Gambit – December 21, 2022
  • Episode 4: Charlotte – December 28, 2022
  • Episode 5: TBA – January 4, 2023
  • Episode 6: TBA – January 11, 2023
  • Episode 7: TBA – January 18, 2023
  • Episode 8: TBA – January 25, 2023
  • Episode 9: TBA – February 1, 2023
  • Episode 10: TBA – February 8, 2023
National Treasure: Edge of History is now streaming on Disney Plus.

