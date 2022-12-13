If you fancy a bit of treasure hunting before Christmas, then look no further than Disney Plus’ series reviving a popular franchise. We reveal where National Treasure: Edge of History was filmed.

Despite not appearing in Season 1 of the series, original actor Nicolas Cage is touted to make a cameo in Season 2 – should it get renewed.

Created by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley and based on the characters created by Jim Kouf, Oren Aviv, and Charles Segars, the action-adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History serves as a continuation of the popular film series.

National Treasure: Edge of History Filming Schedule

During an interview with Collider in May 2020, producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed Edge of History was in development, alongside another big-screen sequel.

Principle photography for the Disney Plus series began in February 2022 and wrapped in June of the same year.

Lead Lisette Alexis was the first star to join the ensemble in October 2021 and Justin Bartha’s character Riley – from the film franchise – is confirmed to be appearing in the series as a guest role.

Where was National Treasure: Edge of History Filmed?

National Treasure: Edge of History was filmed in two primary locations: Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Filming was confirmed to begin in New Mexico’s capital, situated in the Sangre de Cristo foothills, known for its architecture and winding streets.

The production was then moved to Louisiana’s capital, where filming was wrapped. Sitting on the Mississippi River, Baton Rouge is known for its historical landmarks and is also a popular city for filming.

How Many Episodes are in National Treasure: Edge of History?

National Treasure: Edge of History is confirmed to have 10 episodes within its Season 1 run, which is an episode count slightly above average.

The first two episodes titled ‘I’m a Ghost’ and ‘The Treasure Map’ will premiere together with the pilot directed by Mira Nair.

The following release schedule confirms that the show’s finale won’t take place until February 8, 2023.

Below we have included Edge of History’s full release schedule and we’ll update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: I’m a Ghost – December 14, 2022

– December 14, 2022 Episode 2: The Treasure Map – December 14, 2022

– December 14, 2022 Episode 3: Graceland Gambit – December 21, 2022

– December 21, 2022 Episode 4: Charlotte – December 28, 2022

– December 28, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – January 4, 2023

Episode 6: TBA – January 11, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – January 18, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – January 25, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – February 1, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – February 8, 2023

