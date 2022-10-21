Movies & Television

Netflix's Cabinet of Curiosities Release Date, Time and Confirmed Cast

By Jo Craig

Tim Blake Nelson being led by candlelight in Cabinet of Curiosities
Cabinet of Curiosities - Cr. Netflix, YouTube.

Creature features and poltergeist pictures alike are beginning to come out of the woodwork in the run-up to Halloween and acclaimed fantasy director Guillermo del Toro is offering a special Netflix series in the form of Cabinet of Curiosities. Ahead of its release, we confirm the release date, time, and introduce you to the confirmed cast involved.

The series will join a host of disturbing, thrilling, and spooky content on the streaming platform this season, including Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer series, thriller The Watcher, and Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club.

Created by del Toro, the horror anthology series is based on the filmmaker’s short story of the same name and each episode focuses on a unique tale. Joined by eight directors, Cabinet of Curiosities stars Tim Blake Nelson, Dan Stevens, Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and more.

Cabinet of Curiosities Release Date and Time

Cabinet of Curiosities is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on Netflix.

Like all Netflix projects, the anthology series will debut at 12 am PT, which translates to the following times where you are:

  • Eastern Time – 3 am
  • British Time – 8 am
  • European Time – 9 am
  • India Time – 12:30 pm
  • Philippine Time – 3 pm
  • Korea Time – 4 pm
  • Australia Time – 5:30 pm

The series has eight episodes to offer, all of which are helmed by different directors, including Jennifer Kent, David Prior, and Keith Thomas.

Cabinet of Curiosities Release Schedule

Del Toro’s series has a rather unique release schedule on Netflix, designed to make the most of the preceding week rolling up to Halloween.

Two episodes will be shown every night between October 25 and October 28, which will encourage millions to tune in each evening for an exhilarating story.

Below we have outlined the show’s full release schedule:

  • Episode 1: Lot 36 – Tuesday, October 25, 2022
  • Episode 2: Graveyard Rats – Tuesday, October 25, 2022
  • Episode 3: The Outside – Wednesday, October 26, 2022
  • Episode 4: The Autopsy – Wednesday, October 26, 2022
  • Episode 5: Pickman’s Model – Thursday, October 27, 2022
  • Episode 6: Dreams in the Witch House – Thursday, October 27, 2022
  • Episode 7: The Murmuring – Friday, October 28, 2022
  • Episode 8: The Viewing – Friday, October 28, 2022
Cabinet of Curiosities – Cr. Netflix, YouTube.

Meet the Confirmed Cast

Del Toro also has an exciting roster of actors on board to tell each tale to its full potential, including Moon Knight’s F. Murray Abraham, The Rings of Power’s Ismael Cruz Córdova, and many more.

Below, we have broken down the cast list by episode, so you know who’s involved in each story:

Ep1. Lot 36

  • Tim Blake Nelson
  • Sebastian Roché
  • Demetrius Grosse
  • Elpidia Carrillo

Ep 2. Graveyard Rats

  • David Hewlett

Ep 3. The Outside

  • Kate Micucci
  • Martin Starr
  • Dan Stevens

Ep 4. The Autopsy

  • Luke Roberts
  • F. Murray Abraham
  • Glynn Turman

Ep 5. Pickman’s Model

  • Crispin Glover
  • Ben Barnes
  • Oriana Leman

Ep 6. Dreams in the Witch House

  • Rupert Grint
  • Ismael Cruz Córdova
  • DJ Qualls
  • Nia Vardalos
  • Tenika Davis
  • Gaby Moreno

Ep 7. The Murmuring

  • Essie Davis
  • Andrew Lincoln
  • Hannah Galway

Ep 8. The Viewing

  • Peter Weller
  • Eric André
  • Sofia Boutella
  • Charlyne Yi
  • Steve Agee
  • Michael Therriault
  • Saad Siddiqui

