Creature features and poltergeist pictures alike are beginning to come out of the woodwork in the run-up to Halloween and acclaimed fantasy director Guillermo del Toro is offering a special Netflix series in the form of Cabinet of Curiosities. Ahead of its release, we confirm the release date, time, and introduce you to the confirmed cast involved.

The series will join a host of disturbing, thrilling, and spooky content on the streaming platform this season, including Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer series, thriller The Watcher, and Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club.

Created by del Toro, the horror anthology series is based on the filmmaker’s short story of the same name and each episode focuses on a unique tale. Joined by eight directors, Cabinet of Curiosities stars Tim Blake Nelson, Dan Stevens, Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and more.

Cabinet of Curiosities Release Date and Time

Cabinet of Curiosities is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on Netflix.

Like all Netflix projects, the anthology series will debut at 12 am PT, which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time – 3 am

British Time – 8 am

European Time – 9 am

India Time – 12:30 pm

Philippine Time – 3 pm

Korea Time – 4 pm

Australia Time – 5:30 pm

The series has eight episodes to offer, all of which are helmed by different directors, including Jennifer Kent, David Prior, and Keith Thomas.

Cabinet of Curiosities Release Schedule

Del Toro’s series has a rather unique release schedule on Netflix, designed to make the most of the preceding week rolling up to Halloween.

Two episodes will be shown every night between October 25 and October 28, which will encourage millions to tune in each evening for an exhilarating story.

Below we have outlined the show’s full release schedule:

Episode 1: Lot 36 – Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Episode 2: Graveyard Rats – Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Episode 3: The Outside – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Episode 4: The Autopsy – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Episode 5: Pickman’s Model – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Episode 6: Dreams in the Witch House – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Episode 7: The Murmuring – Friday, October 28, 2022

Episode 8: The Viewing – Friday, October 28, 2022

Cabinet of Curiosities – Cr. Netflix, YouTube.

Meet the Confirmed Cast

Del Toro also has an exciting roster of actors on board to tell each tale to its full potential, including Moon Knight’s F. Murray Abraham, The Rings of Power’s Ismael Cruz Córdova, and many more.

Below, we have broken down the cast list by episode, so you know who’s involved in each story:

Ep1. Lot 36

Tim Blake Nelson

Sebastian Roché

Demetrius Grosse

Elpidia Carrillo

Ep 2. Graveyard Rats

David Hewlett

Ep 3. The Outside

Kate Micucci

Martin Starr

Dan Stevens

Ep 4. The Autopsy

Luke Roberts

F. Murray Abraham

Glynn Turman

Ep 5. Pickman’s Model

Crispin Glover

Ben Barnes

Oriana Leman

Ep 6. Dreams in the Witch House

Rupert Grint

Ismael Cruz Córdova

DJ Qualls

Nia Vardalos

Tenika Davis

Gaby Moreno

Ep 7. The Murmuring

Essie Davis

Andrew Lincoln

Hannah Galway

Ep 8. The Viewing

Peter Weller

Eric André

Sofia Boutella

Charlyne Yi

Steve Agee

Michael Therriault

Saad Siddiqui

