Andor Episode 5 returned viewers to the breathtaking landscape of Aldhani, while the rebels made final preparations for the heist. With no green screen in sight, we reveal where the series was filmed in order to bring the lush planet to life.

This week’s entry saw Cassian hard at work learning a new language, bonding with his teammates, and learning the ropes of the operation. Next week we’ll see the heist in full swing with a lot riding on Cassian’s shoulders.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Where was Aldhani Filmed?

Aldhani was filmed and brought to life in the breathtaking highlands of Scotland, particularly around Pitlochry and the Glen Tilt.

Speaking to Empire Magazine (via Slash Film), Diego Luna spoke about the challenge of hiking up Scotland’s terrain:

“In Pitlochry, Scotland, we had to walk for hours up a mountain to set up one shot. Huge effort. Really dangerous to get there. All you can see around you is sky, trees, rivers, lakes. Amazing! Like being on another planet.”

The Imperial station that will be infiltrated was brought to the small screen courtesy of the Cruachan Reservoir, located in the northwest of Loch Awe beneath Ben Cruachan in Scotland.

The reservoir was built in the 1960s and contains a 316 meters dam that lends its scale to the Imperial base.

The Aldhani scenes were filmed in Pitlochry and at the Cruachan Dam, Scotland ??????? #Andor pic.twitter.com/OoeXvEKgNw — Andor News (@newsandor) October 4, 2022

Other Andor Filming Locations

In addition to the scenic expanse of Scotland, Andor was also filmed around London, Middle Peak Quarry, and the coastal town of Cleveleys.

Further locations in England included Little Marlow in Buckinghamshire, Winspit quarry in Dorset, Essex’s Coryton Oil Refinery, and Pinewood Studios.

Andor is also known as the first Star Wars series free of Volume tech – a StageCraft staple used to build VFX sets.

Episode 6 Preview

Andor Episode 6 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Midnight PT on Disney Plus.

The Eye of Aldhani and the rebel’s heist will coincide during Episode 6 next week and the group’s nerve will be tested while they put their trust in Cassian piloting the craft.

The prequel series has been a slow burn so far, but Episode 6 promises to up the ante and deliver some heart-racing action.

While the heist goes down, Luthen will be eagerly awaiting the outcome at the antiques storefront and Karn will continue to peruse his future while staying under the roof of his difficult mother.

