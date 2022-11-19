Movies & Television

Where to Watch Glass Onion - Is the Whodunnit Streaming?

By Jo Craig

Kate Hudson as Birdie, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel. Cr in Glass Onion
Glass Onion - Cr. John Wilson, Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

As another festive season approaches, it’s only fitting that we get another whodunnit from Rian Johnson, which served as top-tier Boxing Day viewing last year. We confirm where to watch Glass Onion and reveal if it’s streaming or not.

The sequel premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, and received positive words from those early reviews.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the American murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is presented as a standalone sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, starring a new ensemble including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, alongside returning actor Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | Official Trailer

BridTV
11535
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | Official Trailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gj5ibYSz8C0/hqdefault.jpg
1179305
1179305
center
32600

Where to Watch Glass Onion

Glass Onion will be released globally in theaters on November 23, 2022, existing as a standalone film to the predecessor similar to Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot series.

Filming began at the on-location setting of the Greek Spetses island in June 2021 and filming wrapped in September of the same year.

In addition to premiering in Toronto, Glass Onion also had screenings at the Philadelphia Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival, Film Fest 919, and the Miami International Film Festival.

Is Glass Onion Streaming? 

Yes, Glass Onion will be streaming on Netflix on December 23, 2022, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

The sequel will be serving a precise one-week limited theatrical release at the end of November and interested parties will have to wait an additional three weeks before it then arrives on the streaming platform.

Back in March 2021, Netflix paid $469 million for the rights to two standalone sequels, meaning Knives Out 3 will also release on the platform.

Glass Onion Runtime

Glass Onion is confirmed to have a runtime of two hours and 19 minutes and the BBFC has also rated the film a 12A in the UK and a PG-13 in the United States.

The premise of the sequel follows Detective Benoit Blanc who follows through on tech billionaire Miles Bron’s invite to his private island for a murder mystery party. When a guest dies for real, however, Blanc steps up to plate.

Glass Onion’s runtime is only nine minutes longer than its predecessor, but the narrative promises to deliver another punchy exchange.

Glass Onion – Cr. John Wilson, Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | Shattering Spectreglass Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
Clash Royale | Pancakes New Season
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know