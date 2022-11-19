As another festive season approaches, it’s only fitting that we get another whodunnit from Rian Johnson, which served as top-tier Boxing Day viewing last year. We confirm where to watch Glass Onion and reveal if it’s streaming or not.

The sequel premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, and received positive words from those early reviews.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the American murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is presented as a standalone sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, starring a new ensemble including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, alongside returning actor Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc.

Where to Watch Glass Onion

Glass Onion will be released globally in theaters on November 23, 2022, existing as a standalone film to the predecessor similar to Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot series.

Filming began at the on-location setting of the Greek Spetses island in June 2021 and filming wrapped in September of the same year.

In addition to premiering in Toronto, Glass Onion also had screenings at the Philadelphia Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival, Film Fest 919, and the Miami International Film Festival.

allow me to introduce: the Onion Cam. pic.twitter.com/7BhReSCJGW — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) November 17, 2022

Is Glass Onion Streaming?

Yes, Glass Onion will be streaming on Netflix on December 23, 2022, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

The sequel will be serving a precise one-week limited theatrical release at the end of November and interested parties will have to wait an additional three weeks before it then arrives on the streaming platform.

Back in March 2021, Netflix paid $469 million for the rights to two standalone sequels, meaning Knives Out 3 will also release on the platform.

i'd like to see you TRY to solve this mystery. (…no, seriously. come try. get tix now at: https://t.co/OSKu2DzTSl) pic.twitter.com/JoaQjQJHH0 — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) November 18, 2022

Glass Onion Runtime

Glass Onion is confirmed to have a runtime of two hours and 19 minutes and the BBFC has also rated the film a 12A in the UK and a PG-13 in the United States.

The premise of the sequel follows Detective Benoit Blanc who follows through on tech billionaire Miles Bron’s invite to his private island for a murder mystery party. When a guest dies for real, however, Blanc steps up to plate.

Glass Onion’s runtime is only nine minutes longer than its predecessor, but the narrative promises to deliver another punchy exchange.

