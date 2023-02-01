A new preview trailer for the My Happy Marriage anime adaptation has confirmed that the series will release in July 2023.

The wonderful world of manga, Japanese light novels, and anime includes a wide variety of different stories; especially one revolving around romance.

Arguably one of the most highly-anticipated romance anime of 2023 is the upcoming My Happy Marriage adaptation, which is set to tug on heartstrings later this year.

Here is everything that fans need to know, as a new trailer for the My Happy Marriage anime confirms a July 2023 release window.

What is My Happy Marriage about?

My Happy Marriage is a fantasy romance story that was originally penned as a light novel series, written by Akumi Agitori and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka.

Yen Press, which has been releasing the series in English, described My Happy Marriage:

“Born talentless to a noble family famous for their supernatural abilities, Miyo Saimori is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. When Miyo finally comes of marriageable age, though, her hopes of being whisked away to a better life crumble after she discovers her fiancé’s identity: Kiyoka Kudou, a commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous would-be brides all fled within three days of their engagements.

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate—and soon finds that her pale and beautiful husband-to-be is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, both realize the other may be their chance at finding true love and happiness.”

A live-action movie adaptation is scheduled to premiere in Japan in March 2023.

My Happy Marriage anime release set for July 2023

The anime adaptation of My Happy Marriage was announced in April 2022, with studio Kinema Citrus (Made in Abyss, Yuyushiki, and Shoujo Kageki) taking the lead for production.

On January 30, the first official trailer for the My Happy Marriage anime adaptation was shared on the Kadokawa Anime YouTube channel, which confirmed that the series would premiere in July 2023.

A more specific release date has yet to be announced.

Production staff includes:

Director – Yudai Kubota

Setting/Supervisor – Takao Abo

Series Composition – Ami Sato, Yuji Onishi, Momoka Toyoda

Character Design – Shoko Yasuda

Art Director – Emi Katanosaka

Editing – Masayuki Kurosawa

Music by – Evan call

Music Supervisor – Takahiro Ikeda

Sound Director – Kisuke Koizumi

New voice cast additions announced

The voice cast for My Happy Marriage is set to include the following members:

Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori

Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoki Kudo

Ayane Sakura as Kaya Saimori

K?tar? Nishiyama as K?ji Tatsuishi

Houko Kuwashima as Yurie

Hiro Shimono as Yoshito God?

Ueda would state that she was “very, very happy to be able to play the role of Miyo-chan in the anime” adding that “I’ve had a long relationship with the company, starting with the PV and ending with the reading.”

“As a fan, I can’t wait to see how this story will be depicted in the anime. I will do my best to show you the wonderful Miyo-chan who grows up together with her husband. I hope you will watch over her.” – Reina Ueda, via official website.

Meanwhile, Ishikawa would share that he “did not expect to be involved in the animation after performing in the reading play,” but that he is delighted to be playing Kudo.

“I am looking forward to seeing how the delicate changes in the feelings and complicated relationships between Kiyoka and Miyo will be expressed in the anime. I still remember how I couldn’t stop reading the original story as their relationship was slowly but surely built up. This work made me realize that people can change in this way through encounters with others. I hope to read the original story again before recording the film, and I hope I will be able to play out the delicate changes in the feelings of the characters.” – Kaito Ishikawa, via official website.

