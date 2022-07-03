A brand new anime project from the Panty and Stocking with Gaterbelt franchise has just been announced, but is it really season 2?

Anime fans are used to very long and frustrating waits between seasons of their favourite shows.

However, not many franchises will have had the hiatus that Panty and Stocking with Gaterbelt has just experienced; 12 whole years!

The action-comedy series certainly made an impression over a decade ago for its crass and satirical nature of dealing with both extremely mature (18+) and extremely immature themes.

Today, a brand new anime project for Panty and Stocking has just been announced by Studio Trigger, but is this really season 2 of the main series?

IS IT TRUE THEY ANNOUNCED PANTY AND STOCKING AT ANIME EXPO!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/5pBRoXcSSa — Breeton Boi (@BreetonBoi) July 3, 2022

New Panty and Stocking anime announced

At the recent AnimeExpo event, via Anime News Network, it was finally revealed that Panty and Stocking would be returning in a new anime project from Studio Trigger.

The announcement was made as part of a special teaser trailer but unfortunately, this has yet to be shared publicly online by an official source.

Interestingly, Comicbook reports that the aforementioned trailer included the two main characters holding up two of their middle fingers, indicating that the new project would indeed be season 2 of the TV series

However, fans should note that it was not actually publicly confirmed outright and only revealing that this was a “new project” for the franchise, despite some reports online from media.

Per Crunchyroll, the project will also have a “new name” from the old ‘Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt’, although this has yet to be shared too.

// WHAT DO YOU MEAN THE NEW PANTY AND STOCKING ANIME IS BEING MADE BY ?????? ??????? pic.twitter.com/4gAEmBxhN1 — ?????? ????? ??? (@DEATHEGGACT2) July 3, 2022

A decidedly mixed reception to the first season

With a series like Panty and Stocking, the reaction to the anime was always going to be a mixed bag – with the crass parody style not being to everyone’s taste.

However, there is a particularly interesting gap between the critics’ reviews of season 1 and the audience scores online.

On the one hand, critics were exceptionally negative about the show when it first aired. Anime News Network in multiple reviews called the series “a derivative bore”, “a stomach-turning feast of grossness” and “tragic.”

“I can’t identify it, but there’s a poisonous air hanging around this mess that just makes it unpleasant to sit through even if all the gags weren’t all just seeing how many times the girls can talk about s*** and j*** with no punchline.” – Anime News Network.

However, the reaction to the series has remained quite positive with fans, scoring a 3.8/5 on Anime Planet, 7.3/10 on IMDB, 74% on Anilist and 7.71/10 on MyAnimeList – the latter of which also had over 175,000 reviews and 345,000 members.

“it’s honestly one of the most entertaining anime I have seen in a long time. In typical Gainax fashion, the ending will involve you tearing your hair out. This is a very love or hate series; either you will find it fun as hell or you’ll hate it and find it a disgusting waste of animation cells. I’d at least give it a try, but you should know what to expect before you watch it.” – User Dietrologia, via MAL.

a lot of anime teens are going to watch Panty and Stocking in 2022 and it is going to be catastrophic — ravi (@goomvi) July 3, 2022

Where to read the Panty and Stocking manga

Following the release of the Panty and Stocking anime adaptation, a manga adaptation was published in Japan from August 2010 to June 2011.

The series was released as a single Tankobon volume, which was serialised in English by Dark Horse Comics.

Fans can purchase the manga through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo as well as your local comic book shop.

