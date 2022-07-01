Ahead of the season 2 premiere of Classroom of the Elite on Crunchyroll, the release window for season 3 has already been confirmed.

The 2022 Summer anime slate has just started and fans around the world are looking forward to some new content.

The slate is arguably dominated by returning series, including Shadows House, Made in Abyss, The Devil is a Part-Timer, Rent-A-Girlfriend and Classroom of the Elite – all of which are preparing to debut their second TV seasons.

The good news for fans of Classroom of the Elite is that before season 2 even premieres on the 2022 Summer slate, we already know what the future holds with season 3.

Classroom of the Elite season 2 premieres this week

The second season of Classroom of the Elite is scheduled to premiere both domestically in Japan and internationally via Crunchyroll on Monday, July 4th.

The anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, but the streaming platform has sadly not yet confirmed the specific release time for episode 1.

Chief directors Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto will be returning to season 2, but there are some replacements that fans should note. Hayato Kazano is replacing Akashiro as the season 2 scriptwriter, whilst Masaru Yokoyama and Kana Hashiguchi are composing the music, replacing Takahashi.

The new opening theme song is called “Dance in the Game” and is performed by ZAQ, who performed the first season’s opening, with the new ending theme being “Hito Jibai” by Mai Fuchigami.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Opening pic.twitter.com/ftYko9lDB9 — Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) (@Namaryuu) June 30, 2022

Classroom of the Elite season 3 already in the works

The good news for fans of Classroom of the Elite is that we know what the future holds already for the hit series.

Back in March, just after season 2 was first publicly announced, it was also revealed that a third TV season was in the works.

The announcement was made as part of a special livestream, which has sadly since been set to private on YouTube.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 will premiere “sometime in 2023”, with the early prediction that the anime will return on the Summer slate – as both seasons 1 and 2 have been broadcast from July 2017 and 2022 respectively.

"Classroom of the Elite" Season 2 – New Visual!



The anime is scheduled for July 4. pic.twitter.com/8HILbG0MN7 — Anime Trending @ AX (@AniTrendz) June 27, 2022

Where to read the original manga series

As of July 1st, 11.5 complete volumes of the Classroom of the Elite Year 1 series have been published in Japan, with another 7 volumes available from Year 2.

All volumes from Year 1 are currently available in English, with one of the Year 2 volumes also available for international readers.

Physical copies can be purchased via RightStuf, Bookshop, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indigo, Indiebound, Powell’s and Walmart.

Digital versions can also be acquired through Amazon Kindle, Bookwalker, Google Play, Kobo and Nook.

There is also a manga adaptation of Classroom of the Elite; 12 (Year 1) and one volume (Year 2) in Japan, with only one of those volumes (Year 1) available in English.

Physical copies of the manga can be found via RightStuf, Bookshop, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indigo, Indiebound and Powell’s.

Alternatively, digital copies can also be purchased through Amazon Kindle, Bookwalker, Google Play, Kobo and Nook.

