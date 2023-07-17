The new animated series Young Jedi Adventures is set to break a Star Wars record with the biggest episode total of any Star Wars TV show.

In their efforts to explore new areas of the Star Wars galaxy, Disney are always on the lookout for new audiences to share stories with and while Star Wars has always been aimed largely a kids, Young Jedi Adventures is the first time the franchise has had an offering aimed primarily at the preschooler age group.

© Lucasfilm | Disney

What is Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures?

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is the newest animated series set in the galaxy far, far away and while the likes of Rebels and The Clone Wars have always been aimed at kids, this latest arrival is targeted at preschool children and their families.

Set during The High Republic era, which Star Wars is increasingly exploring, the series follows a group of Jedi Younglings as they learn the ways of the Force and prepare to become fully-fledged Jedi Knights.

The opening chapters of the series have followed Jedi Padawans Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay and Nubs as they’ve trained alongside Master Yoda and Master Zia on the planet of Tenoo where they’ve also crossed paths with adventurous pilot Nash Durango and the scheming pirate Taborr Val Dorn.

Young Jedi Adventures began life as a series of shorts before the TV series was released and the show is being expanded further with a number of tie-in storybooks, coloring and activity books as well as playsets, figures, costumes and plushies.

© Lucasfilm | Disney

Young Jedi Adventures will have record-breaking episode total

Season 1 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will feature a whopping 25 episodes.

That total makes Young Jedi Adventures a record breaker for the Star Wars franchise as it will feature the most episodes of any of the previous Star Wars TV shows.

The likes of The Clone Wars and Rebels come closest as their longest seasons had 22 episodes each, while The Bad Batch has featured 16 episodes per season so far.

Unsurprisingly, Star Wars’ expensive live-action offerings don’t come anywhere near that episode total, with the likes of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka boasting eight episodes per season while The Book of Boba Fett had seven and Obi-Wan Kenobi offered just six chapters.

© Lucasfilm | Disney

When and where to watch

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is available on Disney+ worldwide and via the Disney Junior TV channel where available.

The series premiered with its first seven episodes on May 4 while a further six episodes will begin airing weekly from August 2 before more chapters come out later in 2023 and beyond until all 25 episodes have aired.

© Lucasfilm | Disney

