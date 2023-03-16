The main voice cast for the upcoming English dub of NieR: Automata Ver1.1.a has finally been confirmed ahead of the March 18 premiere.

NieR: Automata may have had a tough start to its anime broadcast, with production notably halted due to rising coronavirus cases, but the series is now back to bringing us fascinating weekly episodes.

However, there still will be a large contingent of the global NieR community who have been waiting patiently for the English dub to be released.

The good news is that the main cast for the NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime series has finally been confirmed, with a release date set for March 18.

NieR: Automata English dub voice cast confirmed

On March 15, the Nier: Automata Ver1.1a anime adaptation confirmed the main cast for the upcoming English dub, set to premiere on Saturday, March 18.

2B voiced by Kira Buckland

9S voiced by Kyle McCarley

A2 voiced by Cherami Leigh

Commander voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey

Pascal voiced by Alexis Tipton

Adam voiced by Greg Chun

Eve voiced by Ray Chase

Lily voiced by Erica Mendez

Pod 042 voiced by D.C. Douglas

Pod 153 voiced by Abby Trott

Operator 6O voiced by Cassandra Lee Morris

Operator 21O voiced by Connor Kelly-Eiding

Kira Buckland (2B) is a voice actress from Alaska, US, who has previously featured as Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Rebecca in Edens Zero, and Mary in Kakegurui.

Kyle McCarley (9S) is best-known for being the voice of Shigeo in Mob Psycho 100, Ryota in Your Lie in April, and Narancia in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

Cherami Leigh (A2) might be recognized by anime fans as Aisa from One Piece, Lucy from Fairy Tail, and Asuna from Sword Art Online.

Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Commander) has previously played Nelliel Tu in Bleach, Konohamaru in Naruto, and Chocho in Boruto.

Alexis Tipton (Pascal) is best-known for playing Mei in My Hero Academia, Kid Trunks in Dragon Ball Super, and Kaguya in Kaguya-sama.

Greg Chun (Adam) has previously voiced the characters Ryoji in Neon Genesis Evangelion, Amado in Boruto, and Muzan in Demon Slayer.

Ray Chase (Eve) has credits in Jujutsu Kaisen as Sukuna, Roswaal in Re:Zero, and Tengen in Demon Slayer.

Erica Mendez (Lily) is best-known for playing Emma in The Promised Neverland, Puck in Re:Zero, and Gon in Hunter x Hunter.

D.C. Douglas (Pod 042) has previously voiced X Drake in One Piece, Keel in Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Gekko in Boruto.

Abby Trott (Pod 153) has featured in various anime dubbings including Demon Slayer as Nezuko, Yoh in Shaman King, and Hikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Cassandra Lee Morris (Operator 6O) can be recognized as Calaveras from Sailor Moon, Rebecca from Lupin the Third, and Tsubasa in Love Live.

Finally, Connor Kelly-Eiding (Operator 21O) will be making their anime dubbing debut in NieR: Automata, having previously featured in Riley Parra, and 9-1-1.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

