Fans of Jordan Peele’s alien encounter Nope are wondering when they will be able to stream the spectacle at home, now that it’s been in US theatres for a while.

We discuss Nope’s digital release, explain the movie’s theatrical window, and see what reviews are saying about Peele’s storytelling.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun in a science-fiction horror following remote town residents who witness strange happenings in the sky linked to extraterrestrials.

Nope’s Theatrical Release

Nope got its first theatrical release in the United States back on July 22, 2022, slotting right in the middle of the summer schedule.

However, the movie will not release in the United Kingdom until Friday, August 12, 2022, which has brought about a three-week wait for British moviegoers.

Despite the UK’s late release, British fans are expected to see the digital release of Nope within the same month as the US.

Nope’s Digital Release

Since Universal Pictures has distributed Nope, this means that the movie will eventually come to the NBC streaming platform Peacock.

However, Nope will have to honor a minimum 45-day theatrical run before arriving digitally, meaning the earliest we will see the movie appear on Peacock is September 5, 2022.

Cordbusters also confirmed that SKY will add Nope to its UK digital store in September, after honoring its 45-day theatrical release in the UK, meaning British fans can expect to see the movie release digitally on September 26 at the earliest.

Reviews Praise Jordan Peele’s Third Movie

Nope has recently passed $100 million at the domestic box office in the US, proving the feature’s popularity, and fans are not slowing down in praising the movie.

Applaud for Peele’s ability to “get under the skin of an audience” is being given and the feature has also been labeled “symbolic” and “clever”.

