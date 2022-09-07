Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return: Release date and Time

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return is a new documentary that will arrive on Disney Plus soon, and here we discuss its release schedule.

The six-episode limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi was released on Disney Plus on May 27, 2022, and ran until June 22, 2022. It’s the first Star Wars TV show with the most views on Disney Plus. The TV show sees Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Jedi Master.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return will be a delight to Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s fans as it will showcase behind the scenes from the TV show’s making. Below is the official synopsis from Disney Plus:

With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories, and meaningful moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return will be officially released on Disney Plus at 12:00 AM PDT on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The same day is also celebrated as Disney Plus Day this year. So, several anticipated shows will be premiering on the same day, along with some special announcements.

The documentary can be watched by fans residing in different time zones, following the below time schedule:

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM

Central Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM

British Timing- 8:00 AM

Indian Timing- 12:30 PM

Australian Timing- 5:00 AM

Experience Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return.



The #DisneyPlusDay premiere of the behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi starts streaming September 8 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JD2lG98SHD — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) August 22, 2022

What is Obi-Wan Kenobi about?

Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s story occurs after ten years of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III). The TV show follows Jedi Master, who is hiding in Tatooine. However, he has to go looking for Anakin’s daughter, Leia, whom the enemies of Jedi kidnap in order to hunt Jedi.

The miniseries accumulated a huge fan base, and the majority of fans were impressed by Ewan McGregor’s performance. However, several fans did not like the script of the show.

