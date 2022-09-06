What is a Morgul Blade? Theo's Sword in The Rings of Power Explained
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**
The first two episodes of The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime have left many mysteries for Tolkien fans to solve as the series progresses, such as who is Meteor Man and who is Halbrand? Another enigma lies in Theo’s discovered broken sword and many believe the weapon to be a Morgul blade.
The double-bill premiere also introduced us to Galadriel’s plight to conquer Sauron in place of her late brother and Elrond’s inclusion in Celebrimbor’s latest project will prove to be of great importance.
Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.
The Rings of Power Episode 2 Recap
One of the show’s side narratives focused on Arondir and Bronwyn’s secret love for one another while they investigate an evil presence in Tirharad, resulting in Bronwyn’s son Theo discovering an orc hidden under the floorboards.
Theo is also harboring a strange artifact since Episode 1, which looks like a broken sword to most that he keeps stashed away.
During Episode 2, however, we see the blade react to a bit of blood on Theo’s hand and the sword appears to start regenerating.
Many fans have pointed out that Theo’s broken sword behaves in the same way a Morgul blade does, which could help to identify its original owner.
What is a Morgul blade?
Morgul blades were magical weapons in the form of daggers that caused victims to cross over into the Unseen and turn them into Ringwraiths.
The Witch-king of Angmar is said to have carried two of these daggers and the wraith used one to stab Frodo at Weathertop during The Fellowship of the Ring.
After Frodo’s stabbing, the Witch-king dropped one of these blades after being ambushed by Aragorn and the blade appeared to disintegrate in the ranger’s hand later once it was separated from its owner and left in the Seen world.
The way Theo’s blade regenerated in The Rings of Power seems to copy what happened to the Witch-king’s blade at Weathertop but in reverse, which suggests the sword’s original owner had ties to the Unseen world and is certainly in league with the Dark Lord.
How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?
The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.
The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:
- Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022
- Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022
- Episode 3: TBA – Friday, September 9, 2022
- Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022
- Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022
- Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022
- Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022
- Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.