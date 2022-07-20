One Piece Chapter 1054: Release Date and Spoilers

One Piece manga is making a comeback with Chapter 1054 after a hiatus of one month. Here’s everything you should know about the upcoming chapter’s release date and spoilers.

Since the Manga’s comeback was confirmed, fans have been looking for all sorts of information regarding it, including release date and spoilers. For the past few days, Twitter has been flooded with spoilers of Chapter 1054.

Chapter 1053 came with several shocking revelations that were loved by fans worldwide. It was also the last chapter before the one-month break, so fans couldn’t stop talking about the events that took place in the chapter. Moreover, it showed Wano country getting free from the invasion of Kaidou, whom Luffy defeats.

Moreover, Chapter 1054 will start the final arc of One Piece, and hopefully, it will come with more surprises than the previous story arcs.

When does the upcoming chapter of One Piece publish?

One Piece Chapter 1054 will officially be published in Japan’s Shonen Jump Magazine#34 on Monday, July 25, 2022. Ofcourse, for an International fanbase, the time will be slightly different, and the release date may also vary. Hence, for some international fans, the chapter will be available on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Announcement Trailer

One Piece Chapter 1054 Spoilers

#ONEPIECE1054



THE ONE PIECE MANGA WILL BE BACK FROM BREAK NEXT WEEK pic.twitter.com/xstH6D8EDc — dre ? (@v2TokyoGhost) July 15, 2022

From the beginning of the week, several spoilers have been surfacing all over the internet. The leaks reveal that the upcoming chapter will focus on Ryokugyu and Shanks, who, by the way, are on the Wano Country shores.

The chapter kicks off in the Flower Capital, and Ryokugyu is moving towards it. However, in the mid-way, he gets stopped by Inuarashi, Kawamatsu, Shinobu, Raizou, Denjirou, and Nekomamushi. That’s when an intense battle takes place where Ryokugyu uses his potential powers to defeat the protectors of the Flower Land.

Suddenly, Momonusuke lands in between the battle in the form of a pink dragon. Seeing a pink dragon, Ryokugyu gets surprised as he hasn’t seen a dragon like this before.

The crew members tell Shanks that they would like to meet Luffy. A small flashback starts where Shanks remembers how he sacrificed one of his arms for Luffy. Hence, he doesn’t want to see the kid.

Apart from these, Sabo, the emperor of Flames, will also appear in the new chapter. He has been accused of killing Nefertari Cobra, but he is likely to be framed for the murder.