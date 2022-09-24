One Piece Chapter 1061 Release date, Time and Spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1061 is undoubtedly going to be an exciting chapter as it will bring the mysterious scientist Vegapunk into the picture. So, as Chapter 1061 is close to its release, fans want to know its exact release schedule.

The previous chapter showed Luffy talking about his dream in front of the Straw Hat Pirates and receiving a surprising reaction from them. Later, when Luffy comes to know about the news of Sabo killing a cobra in the Wano Kingdom, he refuses to believe it. Apart from these, the chapter also focuses on Vivi’s kidnapping.

Before Luffy reaches Vivi, he and his crew have to go through a lot, and a glimpse of their struggle will hopefully be seen in Chapter 1061.

One Piece Chapter 1061 will come out on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:00 AM Pacific Time. Fans can follow the below time schedule to track the release time for their region:

Pacific Timing- 8:00 AM

Central Timing- 10:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 11:00 AM

British Timing- 4:00 PM

European Timing- 5:00 PM

Indian Timing- 8.30 PM

One Piece Chapter 1061: Spoilers

Strawhat Pirates and Luffy heads toward the Egg Head Island that belongs to the mysterious scientist Vegapunk. At the nearby base, they see the SWORD members and Tashigi. Helmeppo wants to steal Vegapunk’s Seraphim to save Koby.

Luffy, Jinbe, Bonney, and Chopper get separated from the crew members. While they seek ways to get back, Bonney asks Luffy about his white hair and the bounty poster, to which Luffy replies that it’s because of his Gear V form.

Bonney also shows her curiosity and asks Jinbe about the former Warlord joining the Straw Hat crew.