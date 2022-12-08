One Piece Chapter 1069 Spoilers reveal Lucci's New Form Against Luffy

One Piece manga’s upcoming chapter 1069 has received spoilers, and fans are excited as the leaks discloses that Luffy will use his Gear 5 in the chapter. Fans worldwide are also curious to learn more about Lucci’s new form that he will use against Luffy in Chapter 1069.

Previously, the manga showed the reunion of the old rivals Luffy and Lucci. Seeing this, fans already knew that the two would collide with each other in the next chapter. However, no one knew that Luffy would use his Gear 5 against the old nemesis. Along with that, what came as a bigger surprise was getting to know that Lucci would also fight back using his new, more potent form.

One Piece Chapter 1069 Spoilers: Luffy Vs. Lucci

The cover of One Piece Chapter 1069 has a picture of a sailing ship. The chapter begins by showing Lucci attacking Luffy, but he is interrupted by Stussy and Kaku. The duo tries to warn him not to attack Luffy without taking permission from the Marine. Lucci continues to fight, ignoring them, and suddenly, he appears in his newly awakened Zoan form. However, Luffy makes fun of him and quickly fails all his attacks.

Later, the fight takes a funny angle as it looks more like a Tom and Jerry fight. Luffy comes with a new move against Lucci called Gomu Gomu no Mogura. The floor takes the form of a fish that punches Lucci so hard on his stomach that it makes him cough blood. The spoilers also reveal that the upcoming chapter will show Lucci in his Gear 5 form. Besides this, Monkey D. Luffy will easily overpower Lucci in the fight.

The spoilers also focus on Sentoumaru, Vegapunk’s bodyguard, who requests Luffy to take Vegapunk with him as his life is in danger on Egghead Island. He also tells him that Vegapunk has helped him in his hard time, so he wants to repay his master.