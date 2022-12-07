Bleach TYBW Episode 10 Release date and Time

Bleach TYBW Arc is underway, and fans are loving every bit of the final season. As of now, the studio has given us nine spectacular episodes, and now, everyone is looking forward to Episode 10’s release.

The much-awaited final season of Bleach is one of the biggest releases of the Fall 2022 anime season. The entire anime community has their eyes on Chainsaw Man and Bleach, and much like the former one, TYBW has only surprised the fans with animation, story, and voice acting. Well, it’s safe to say that the upcoming episode won’t be any different.

When Does Bleach TYBW Episode 10 Come Out?

Episode 10 of Bleach TYBW is scheduled to release worldwide on Monday, December 12th, 2022, and Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, depending on your region. The new episode will be available to stream on Disney Plus and Hulu. Other than that, Netflix will also stream the upcoming episode, but in some selected regions only. The episode will drop on all platforms at 7:30 AM PT (Pacific Timing). Here’s the regional release time:

Pacific Standard Time- 7:30 AM (December 12th)

Central Standard Time- 9:30 AM (December 12th

Eastern Standard Time- 10:30 AM (December 12th)

British Standard Time- 3:30 PM (December 12th)

Central European Time- 4:30 PM (December 12th)

Indian Standard Time- 10:00 PM (December 12th)

Philippine Standard Time- 11:30 PM (December 12th)

Australia Central Standard Time- 2:00 AM (December 13th)

Bleach TYBW Is Moving At A Surprisingly Fast Pace

There was a time when some episodes of Bleach had a thin storyline, and they felt dragged. Well, that isn’t the case with TYBW. Since it’s the final season, the story is moving at a breakneck pace. In every couple of episodes, we are introduced to new characters that’ll play a significant role in the story.

Ichigo isn’t wasting any time in small talk with the enemies, and it feels like some character arcs are closer to their ultimate conclusion. We are only at the beginning of TYBW, but the art style and storytelling already feel fast-paced but not rushed at the same time.