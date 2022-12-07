When Does Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 11 Release?

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is underway, and we are getting closer to episode 11’s official release. Well, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming episode’s release schedule.

The third season of Mob Psycho 100 has been surprisingly good. Like the first two seasons, the third chapter of the Mob’s story has so far been an emotional yet thrilling ride. We’ve seen Mob fighting with Dimple’s God form, and at the same time, the kid realizes how his friendship with Dimple is the purest of all. Now, everyone is eager to see what more adventures the TV show has in store for Mob and his friends.

Mob Psycho 100 III | Main Trailer BridTV 11380 Mob Psycho 100 III | Main Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Ah7lTT-NKMw/hqdefault.jpg 1111366 1111366 center 32600

When Does Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 11 Come Out?

Episode 11 of Mob Psycho 100 is scheduled to release worldwide on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. The TV show is available to watch on Crunchyroll, but in some regions, Netflix also streams the latest episode. The eleventh episode will be available to stream at 9 AM PT (Pacific Timing); however, it will be a simulcast release, so the timing will vary depending on your region. Here’s the exact release schedule for these regions:

Pacific Standard Time- 9:00 AM (December 14th)

Central Standard Time- 11:00 AM (December 14th)

Eastern Standard Time- 12:00 PM (December 14th)

British Time: 5:00 PM (December 14th)

Indian Standard Time- 10:30 PM (December 14th)

Europe Time: 6:00 PM CEST (December 14th)

How Many Episodes Are Remaining in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3?

Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100 is ongoing, and it feels like the show has just started. However, no matter how desperately we want these shows not to end, good things always come to an end.

Speechless with Mob Psycho ep 10. Pure chaos and carnage happening around the city and seeing Hanazawa trying to get through to mob and taking all that damage to himself was just amazing to watch? 100/10 episode. #mobpsycho100 #mobpsycho pic.twitter.com/vQJvtlO2sS — Mars. (@AwayOnMarss00__) December 7, 2022

The studio confirmed that the third season of Mob Psycho 100 would consist of 12 episodes, and well, we are already a week away from getting the penultimate episode. We’ll get new episodes of the amazing series from Studio Bones for two more weeks. So, be ready to bid farewell to Mob and the fascinating world of psychics.