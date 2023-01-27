Anime & Comics

One Piece Chapter 1073 Release date and Time

Luffy from One Piece
CREDIT- One Piece official Youtube channel

One Piece Chapter 1073 will release globally soon, and this article reveals what will be the exact release date and time of the chapter.

The oldest and iconic manga, One Piece, has maintained its hype among manga enthusiasts since the beginning. Well, the manga is about to get its new chapter in a few days, but the fans already know what the chapter will offer. All thanks to the initial spoilers that were released on Twitter earlier this week.

Now, let’s move ahead and learn about the official release details of the anticipated upcoming chapter.

When does One Piece Chapter 1073 get released?

One Piece Chapter 1073 will get released on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 7:00 AM PST, and in Japan, it will come out on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. On the other hand, below, we have provided a time schedule that fans residing in other parts of the world can check out to track the chapter on Viz Media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump’s official website.

  • Pacific Standard Time- 7:00 AM (January 29th)
  • Eastern Standard Time- 10:00 AM (January 29th)
  • Greenwich Mean Time- 3:00 PM (January 29th)
  • Central European Time- 4:00 PM (January 29th)
  • Indian Standard Time- 8:30 PM (January 29th)
  • Philippine Standard Time- 11:00 PM (January 29th)
  • Japanese Standard Time- 12:00 AM (January 29th)
  • Australia Central Standard Time- 12:30 AM (January 30th)

What happened in Chapter 1072 of the manga?

Chapter 1072 of One Piece sees Bonney making efforts to kill Vegapunk because the mad scientist has turned her father, Kuma, into a machine. The scientist requests the pirate not to kill him, but as Bonney is desperate to kill him, he finally catches him and turns him into a child. After that, Bonney asks Vegapunk to tell her why he did such a ruthless thing to her father.

Vegapunk did not reveal anything; instead, he told Bonney that Kuma asked him not to say anything to her. He also says that Kuma does not want Bonney to learn the truth because he believes that the truth would hurt his daughter. After that, Vegapunk tells Bonney that Kuma gave up his human form by choice. Hearing this, Bonney denied believing that her father did this to himself.

Later, Bonney encounters a door that has a bear paw engraved on it. She thinks the door might help him learn about her father. She opens it immediately and sees a paw-shaped bubble there. After that, we see a flashback of Kuma in his human form and Vegapunk.

