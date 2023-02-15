One Piece Chapter 1075 has a global release date along with the final spoilers, and here’s everything you may want to know about it.

Chapter 1075 of the action-packed manga has been trending on Twitter since the beginning of the week, thanks to the first spoilers that surfaced online. Well, as the reputed leaker of One Piece, Redon has released the full summary of the chapter; no one can wait to learn about the events in detail.

Apart from that, the leaked full spoilers of the chapter also come with a good news, i.e., the manga will get its 1076th chapter as per the schedule, as there won’t be a break next week.

When will One Piece Chapter 1075 get released?

One Piece Chapter 1075 will get released on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 12:00 AM in Japan. International readers will get the manga chapter a day prior to its Japanese release on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Here’s the time schedule you should follow:

Pacific Time – 7 AM (February 19th)

Eastern Time – 10 AM (February 19th)

British Time – 3 PM (February 19th)

European Time – 4 PM (February 19th)

India Time – 8:30 PM (February 19th)

Philippine Time – 11 PM (February 19th)

Australian Timing- 1:30 AM (February 20th)

The spoilers of the upcoming chapter reveal the four groups of Straw Hat Crew and Vegapunk’s clones

The upcoming chapter of One Piece, titled ‘Labo Phase Death Game,’ starts with Shaka trying to get in touch with Pythagoras but does not get any response from the other end. Shaka saw someone’s shadow in the lab, but he could not see the person who quickly demolished all the Den Den Mushi.

On the other hand, Luffy’s headphones stopped working due to a communication error. When he goes to the control room, the screens get off one by one, so they cannot see who is destroying Den Den Mushi in the lab.

The Straw Hat Crew and Vegapunk Clones’ four groups get revealed. The first group involves Brook, Nami, and Edison. Nami comes across man-made diamonds. The second group, Robin, Chopper, and Atlas, gets man-made organs. Seeing the organs, Robin thinks Vegapunk has been cut into pieces.

The third group, Jinbe, Stussy, and Sanji, proceed toward the weapon-making area. Sanji wants to see Stussy calling him a dog. The spoilers then cut to the scene where the fourth group, Franky, Usopp, Lilith, and York, reach the place where Pythagoras got attacked. They also learned that Pythagoras survived the attack.

When York was going toward S-Snake, Pythagoras was willing to stop her, but S-Snake had already turned her into a stone. The next moment, S-Snake begins attacking the rest of the group members.

In the control room, S-Hawk and S-Bear attack everyone. Luffy and Zoro have to take Shaka, Lucci, and Kaku with them to avoid the attacks. Shaka asks the attackers to stop, but they don’t, so Shaka thinks that they may just listen to Vegapunk’s orders. Suddenly, Lucci and Kaku wake up and say they should fight the enemies together. After that, the chapter concludes by showing Zoro and Luffy making faces.