One Piece Chapter 1076 Spoilers tease Shanks's return

One Piece has been delivering some incredible content over the last few months for anime and manga fans. On one side, we have the anime series, which is currently showcasing the incredible battle between Luffy and Kaido. On the other hand, we have the manga series, which focuses on Luffy’s adventures with the Vegapunk. Well, those adventures will continue in Chapter 1076, which recently received its early spoilers.

At this time of the week, the One Piece manga usually starts getting some spoilers for the upcoming chapter. Well, things are no different for chapter 1076, and some early spoilers for the chapter are already out, which gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming chapter.

Colorspread by Eiichiro Oda for chapter 1076 pic.twitter.com/MbkflFgCCT — One Piece Tweets (@onepiecedaiIys) February 22, 2023

One Piece Chapter 1076 Spoilers Revealed

According to the early spoilers, Chapter 1076 of One Piece is titled “Old Friend.” As per the leaks, Lucci and Kaku will be released in the upcoming chapter, so the Straw Hats will have two more allies to fight Seraphim. Now, Luffy and Lucci will team up to fight S-Bear, and at the same time, Kaku and Zoro will team up to take care of S-Hawk.

During this battle, we learn that S-Hawk has the powers of Daz Bones/Mr.1, which might create trouble for the Straw Hats. Also, the real Vegapunk has been somewhere in prison along with CP0, and they have been imprisoned for several months now.

The chapter will also feature a panel with Shanks, who can be seen with some giants like Brogy and Dorry. Also, Shanks is in Elbaf right now, and that’s where our beloved Kid is going and has already reached the island’s coast.

#ONEPIECE1076

preview of chapter 1076 :



“What turbulent seas!! What will the strawhat pirates see? pic.twitter.com/UQhkcORXJo — ONE PIECE SPOILERS (@ONEPIECESPOILE1) February 18, 2023

Of course, these spoilers are enough to get us excited for the upcoming chapter, but these leaks aren’t complete. These are just early spoilers, and we’ll soon get some leaks before the official release of Chapter 1076, which is scheduled to come out on Sunday, February 26th, 2023.