Spy Classroom episode 8 has sadly been delayed, so what date will the anime now release its latest chapter around the world?

The pandemic may be a distant memory for anime fans, but the recent rise in cases continues to impact the overall industry.

Recently, the COVID-19 spike has seen the likes of Bofuri, The Misfit of Demon King Academy, NieR: Automata, and Ayakashi Triangle delayed around the world.

Unfortunately, it has just been shared that episode 8 of the Spy Classroom anime has also been delayed, but what date will the series now release?

Spy Classroom confirms delay to episode 8 broadcast

Spy Classroom episode 8 was originally meant to premiere on Wednesday, February 22; however, the anime series’ domestic broadcast in Japan has been delayed.

The series’ official website recently confirmed that the postponement was due to the rise in coronavirus cases within the production team.

“Thank you for your continued support of the TV animation ‘Spy Classroom’. Due to the spread of the new coronavirus, the broadcast and distribution of episode 8, which was scheduled to air on Thursday, February 23, will be delayed…We apologize to everyone who has been enjoying this program, but we ask for your understanding and ask that you please wait for a while.”

The statement continued, “We will continue to work hard to deliver an even better production while taking the safety of our staff and cast into consideration. Thank you for your continued support.”

In place of episode 8, the series released another special episode of ‘Extreme Spy Mission’ where the cast members play an espionage-themed board game.

“The cast will play a game of deception against each other to become the best spy, just like the spy girls in the production. Enjoy the game! Yuichiro Umehara (Klaus), Miki Ito (Grete), Sumire Uesaka (Tia), Ayane Sakura (Sara), Tomori Kusunoki (Annette).”

As anime are not launched for OTT streaming until the domestic broadcast in Japan has concluded, this means that Spy Classroom episode 8 has also been delayed on HiDive – so what date will it now release?

Spy Classroom episode 8 will now release on Thursday, March 2 in Japan; dropping o Wednesday, March 1 for international viewers on HiDive.

The new episode will release for OTT streaming at the following times:

Pacific Time – 6:30 AM

Eastern Time – 9:30 AM

British Time – 2:30 PM

European Time – 3:30 PM

India Time – 8 PM

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM

A preview synopsis is expected to be shared just before the anime series’ resumption.

Episode 8 – Wednesday, March 1

Episode 9 – Wednesday, March 8

Episode 10 – Wednesday, March 15

Episode 11 – Wednesday, March 22

Episode 12 – Wednesday, March 29

