One Piece Chapter 1077 delayed; New Release date confirmed

One Piece manga’s next chapter will not get released this week, and here’s everything you should know about its new release schedule.

Eiichiro Oda has been doing incredible work with the latest arc of One Piece. After breaking the internet with the Wano Arc and concluding it with Kaido’s defeat at Luffy’s hands, the mangaka has been setting up the story for the latest arc. In this phase of Luffy’s journey, our beloved Straw Hat Captain is entangled with Vegapunk and several other new characters. Each new chapter of the manga series opens up new exploration options for the Straw Hats, and everyone is eager to see what the next chapter has in store. Well, we’ll soon find out.

When Does One Piece Chapter 1077 Release?

Chapter 1077 of One Piece will be released worldwide on Sunday, March 12th, 2023, or Monday, March 13th, 2023, depending on your region. Fans can read the new chapter on Viz Media and Manga Plus at 7 AM PT (Pacific Timing) on Sunday, but the release date and time will vary depending on your region. Here’s the exact schedule for different time zones:

Pacific Time – 7 AM (February 12th)

Eastern Time – 10 AM (February 12th)

British Time – 3 PM (February 12th)

European Time – 4 PM (February 12th)

India Time – 8:30 PM (February 12th)

Philippine Time – 11 PM (February 12th)

Australian Timing- 1:30 AM (February 13th)

One Piece Anime is to go on a break next week

Eiichiro Oda has delivered several new chapters in the past few weeks, but the author usually takes a break after a few releases to work on his mental health. Well, that’s the reason why the One Piece anime series will be on a break next week. The manga will return in Weekly Shonen Jump in the first week of March.

Besides the manga series, One Piece anime will also go on a break from February 26th – March 18th because of the national marathon broadcast in Japan. Hence, episode 1054 of One Piece will release on Sunday, March 19, 2023.