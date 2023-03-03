In the Attack on Titan anime, what are the nine ‘Pure Titans’ and which characters control them as we head into season 4 part 3?

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 premieres in just a few short hours in Japan and whilst anime fans know that this is only the first half of the final broadcast, many are still expecting The Rumbling to deliver some truly shocking moments.

The last time we saw Eren, he was leading an army of Wall Titans to Marley; being chased down by a makeshift Marley-Scout alliance that includes former friends, commanders, and even enemies – many of whom have the power of one of the nine ‘Pure Titans’.

So, what are the nine ‘Pure Titans’, and which character controls them ahead of Attack on Titan season 4 part 3?

What are the nine ‘Pure Titans’ from Attack on Titan?

In Attack on Titan, the nine ‘Pure Titans’ include the Founding Titan, Armored Titan, Attack Titan, Beast Titan, Cart Titan, Colossal Titan, Female Titan, Jaw Titan, and War Hammer Titan.

The nine Pure Titans were created after founder Ymir died, with their powers divided amongst the nine forms; those wielding the powers of the nine Pure Titans can only survive for 13 years.

Founding Titan:

The Founding Titan is currently owned by Eren after being passed down from Ymir Fritz to Karl Fritz, Rod and Uri’s Father, Uri Reiss, Frieda Reiss, and then to Grisha Jaeger.

“This Titan has been passed down from generation to generation by King Fritz and the Wraiths since Ymir the First, and has the power to control all other Titans. It is able to influence the memories and physical structure of Ymir’s people. However, its power can only be wielded by a member of the Fritz royal bloodline.”

Armored Titan:

The Armored Titan is currently owned by Reiner and has been since the start of Attack on Titan.

“A Titan whose entire body is covered with skin as hard as armor. It has high durability and served as a “shield” in Marley.”

Attack Titan:

The Attack Titan is currently owned by Eren after being passed down from Eren Kruger to Grisha Jaeger.

“A Titan who fought for freedom at any time and in any era. It can see not only the past memories of its successors, but also those of the future.”

Beast Titan:

The Beast Titan is currently owned by Zeke after being passed down from Tom Xaver.

“A Titan whose entire body is covered with animal-like hair. It can reproduce the characteristics of various animals on its giant body. In addition to long-range projectile attacks from its long arms, it has the ability to transform Ymir’s people, who have ingested its spinal fluid, into immaculate Titans with a scream.”

Cart Titan:

The Cart Titan is currently owned by Pieck Finger and has been since the start of Attack on Titan.

“A quadrupedal Titan. It possesses extraordinary staying power that allows it to respond to missions over the long term. It is characterized by its ability to use heavy machine guns and other armaments according to the mission.”

Colossal Titan:

The Colossal Titan is currently owned by Armin Arlert after being passed down from Bertholdt Hoover.

“The 60-meter-tall Titan stands taller than the triple walls of Paradis Island. The blast it releases when it transforms can destroy a wide area. Although it cannot move quickly, in addition to its destructive attacks that make full use of its massive body, it can also keep surrounding enemies at bay by burning its muscles and emitting hot air.”

Female Titan:

The Female Titan is currently owned by Annie Leonhart and has been since the start of Attack on Titan.

“A Titan that takes the form of a woman. It excels at reproducing the characteristics of the other Nine Titans.”

Jaw Titan:

The Jaw Titan is currently owned by Falco Grice after being passed down from Ymir to Marcel Galliard, and then to Porco Galliard.

“A Titan with powerful jaws and claws. Its small size makes it highly mobile, and its strong jaws and claws can crush anything, including hardened objects.”

War Hammer Titan:

The War Hammer Titan is currently owned by Eren after being passed down from Lara Tybur.

“A Titan that has been passed down from generation to generation by the Tiber family, which holds substantial supreme power in Mare. In addition to hammers, swords, and other weapons that apply hardening, they can also reproduce complex weapons with mechanisms such as crossbows. Its power is powerful, but its durability is low. Currently in Eren’s possession.”

