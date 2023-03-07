One Piece Chapter 1077 Spoilers teases Shaka Getting Shot in head

One Piece Chapter 1077 will be released soon, and the early spoilers have already surfaced online. So, if you are someone who doesn’t want to miss the initial spoilers, you are at the right place.

After a brief hiatus, the new chapter of One Piece manga will arrive on Sunday, March 12, 2023. As usual, the reputed leaker Redon has leaked the early spoilers for the chapter, and it shows that someone will die in the manga. That makes the upcoming chapter even more anticipated, as after a long time, the manga is coming with an action-packed chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1077 initial spoilers explained

On the cover page, Judge and Caesar learn that the actual stumbling block for them is no one other than Vegapunk. Zoro realizes that the Seraphims possess powers similar to the King. Lilith tries to attack S-Snake with a powerful gun, but she dodges the attack and turns Usopp into a stone.

At the end of the chapter, Shaka’s head explodes when someone shoots him in his head. However, the killer’s identity hasn’t been revealed yet, but there are possibilities that they might be an enemy of Straw Hat Pirates. As Shaka is one of those who has a friendly connection with them, he might have become a target for the mysterious enemy.

What happened in the previous chapter

Luffy decides to free Kaku and Zoro so that they can help him distract the seraphim. On the other side, Vegapunk has been captured, and the scientist wonders how the World Government found out about the Poneglyph research. S-Bear gets attacked by Luffy and Lucci, while Zoro and Kaku attack S-Hawk. Kaku and Zoro also learn that S-Hawk’s devil fruit is Supa Supa No Mi.

The Red Hair Pirates arrive at Elbaf, and the members of Giant Warrior Pirates, accompanied by their leaders, have also reunited on the island. Later, the Kid Pirates also reach the coast of Elbaf, and they encounter the Red Hair Pirates there. The Kid Pirates also receive a message from Shanks.