One Piece Chapter 1084 will get released in the upcoming issue of Shonen Jump Magazine, and here’s everything you should know about its exact release schedule on digital platforms.

The first spoilers of the forthcoming chapter have been released, and it says that the chapter will shed light on Cobra’s meeting with the Five Elders. Besides that, the chapter will also focus on the aftermath of Cobra’s death.

So, when does the chapter gets officially released digitally? Well, here’s the answer you are looking forward to.

When does Chapter 1084 of One Piece get released?

One Piece Chapter 1084 will get released on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Sunday, May 21, 2023, for the majority of the regions across the globe. You can follow the below time schedule to track the chapter on the digital platforms:

What happened in Chapter 1083?

Chapter 1083 begins where the last one left off, we see Sabo informing Monkey D Dragon and Emporio Ivankov about the eight kingdoms and how they refuse to pay taxes to the World Government. After that, in a flashback, we see Sabo, along with Karasu, Morley, and Lindbergh, fighting the Holy Knights sent by the World government. Sabo also says that they basically won by burning the Government’s flag and declaring war against them.

Monkey D Dragon and Emporio Ivankov are sure that the actual war against the Government has started, and now, the Revolutionary Army has to be more prepared for what’s coming. After that, we see a newspaper that shows the dead body of Cobra and Sabo sitting beside it.

