One Piece Episode 1028 Release Date,Time, Recap and more

One Piece Episode 1028 is arriving soon, and fans can’t wait to see what the upcoming episode entails along with its release date.

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s Japanese manga series of the same name, the animated series is running at a full pace to catch up with its source material. Until now, the manga has come up with 1055 chapters in which it has given some spectacular scenes that fans crave watching on the screens.

One Piece Episode 1028 will be released on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM JST on Crunchyroll. However, in North America, the episode will premiere on Saturday, August 6, 2022. To avoid confusion regarding the new episode’s release time, you should follow the below time schedule:

Pacific Timing- 7:00 PM (August 6)

Eastern Timing- 10:00 PM (August 6)

British Timing- 3:00 AM (August 7)

Indian Timing- 7:30 AM (August 7)

Japanese Timing- 11:00 AM (August 7)

One Piece Episode 1027 Recap

Napoleon and Prometheus do their best to save Big Mom from drowning in the sea. Meanwhile, Zoro tries to stop Prometheus so that he can’t go to save Big Mom. Seeing all this, Kaidou releases an attack on Zoro, but Law manages to protect him. Napoleon and Prometheus continue fighting after saving Big Mom.

He’s our captain!

Demon Aura Nine-Sword Style unleashed! #OnePiece, episode 1027, is streaming now on Crunchyroll! ??? pic.twitter.com/rLIhAdklte — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) August 1, 2022

Killer and Kid jump to fight with Big Mom, and Kaidou attacks an exhausted Luffy. However, Zoro uses his nine sword style Ashura to stop him. Kaidou successfully brings Zoro and Law to their knees. On the other side, Luffy prepares himself for the second round.

What to expect from Episode 1028?

As in the previous episode, we saw Luffy getting up to fight a second round, so we may expect to get an action-packed episode this weekend.

Kaidou, on the other hand, thinks after defeating Zoro and Law, he will conquer the World by taking the duo on his side. However, it would be interesting to see when he will have a face-off against Luffy.