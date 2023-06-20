The alleged episode titles for season 1 of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece have now leaked on social media.

Following the premiere of the teaser trailer for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece, social media platforms around the world are awash with rumors, supposed leaks, and fan theories.

The latest rumor to be circulated concerns the episode titles for season 1 of the live-action series, which are suspiciously similar to titles from official manga chapters or anime episodes.

Here is everything that fans need to know about the leaked episode titles for the One Piece series.

CREDIT- One Piece official Youtube channel

Episode titles for Netflix’s One Piece leak online

Straight off the bat, it’s important to note that there is still speculation surrounding how many episodes season 1 of the live-action adaptation of One Piece will consist of.

Originally, mangaka Eiichiro Oda shared how the first season would be 10 episodes in length: “Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, will be lending us their tremendous production support! This is so encouraging! How far will the story progress over the 10 episodes of season 1?”

However, fans should note that there have been numerous reports since then that suggest the episode count has been decreased to eight, including from Murphy’s Multiverse who claimed “It seems that at some point in its pre-production the episode count has been reduced from 10 to 8 episodes for its premiere season. That is a similar length to Netflix’s recent release, The Witcher.”

Now, the popular One Piece fan pages ‘OP_Netflix_Fan’ and ‘OP_SPOILERS2023’ have each shared the latest leak concerning the episode titles from season 1 – they are listed in no particular order:

Both posts claim that these titles have been confirmed by the Writers Guild of America; however, the Guild itself does not list these on their official website. Additionally, the WGA listing does confirm that at least eight episodes are in development.

As one fan has pointed out, ‘Worst in the East’ is suspiciously similar to the Viz Media title for chapter 96 ‘The Meanest Man in the East’ (Greatest Evil of the East in Japan), which may indicate that season 1 of Netflix’s live-action series may take us up until the start of the Loguetown Arc.

