One Piece Chapter 1078: Who is York? The Traitor Explained

By Aparna Ukil

Luffy from One Piece
CREDIT- One Piece official Youtube channel

One Piece manga’s spoilers usually start surfacing Tuesday onwards, but the spoilers and first hints for Chapter 1078 have been released a bit early. The spoilers reveal that one of the six satellites of Vegapunk, named York, is the traitor of Egghead Island. Here, we talk about the character.

Previously, we were introduced to Shaka, Vegapunk’s number 1 satellite, and now, it’s time to know about his other satellite named York, who will be revealed as the traitor in One Piece Chapter 1078. Who is Shaka, and what are his ambitions? Well, that’s what we are going to talk about in this article.

Who is York in One Piece?

York is the number 6 satellite of Vegapunk. She holds the scientists’ greedy side, which makes her lazy. She loves to eat, sleep and repeat, so she usually eats on behalf of the other satellites so that they can work freely. For instance, on Egghead Island, when Pythagoras and Edison had a huge set of responsibilities, York ate on their behalf, and the duo worked to fulfill their duties without getting distracted. To be precise, York’s ambition only involves eating, so we can assume that as she doesn’t want to move and work, getting bored of being in the same place, she chooses to be a traitor for selfish reasons.

One Piece Chapter 1078 Release date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1078 will release on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 7:00 AM PST. For fans in Japan, it will release on Monday, March 20, 2023. Fans can follow the below time schedule to track the episode on Viz Media and Manga Plus.

  • Pacific Time: 7:00 AM (March 19th)
  • Mountain Time: 8:00 AM (March 19th)
  • Central Time: 9:00 AM (March 19th)
  • Eastern Time: 10:00 AM (March 19th)
  • British Time: 3:00 PM (March 19th)
  • European Time: 5:00 PM (March 19th)
  • Indian Time: 8:30 PM (March 19th)
  • Japanese Time: 12:00 AM (March 20th)
