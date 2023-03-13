Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 has a confirmed release date and time. This article will let you know the same.

The ongoing season of Vinland Saga is running at a steady pace that is getting mixed reactions from fans. While some viewers appreciate how the anime series shows character development, several fans find the second season quite dull compared to the first season. That’s because they miss seeing Thorfinn on the battleground.

When does Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 Release?

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 10 will get released on local channels in Japan on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 12:30 AM. Crunchyroll and Netflix will simulcast the episode Internationally, following the below timings:

Pacific Time – 8:30 AM (March 13th)

Eastern Time – 11:30 AM (March 13th)

British Time – 4:30 PM (March 13th)

European Time – 5:30 PM (March 13th)

India Time – 10:00 PM (March 13th)

Philippine Time – 12:30 AM (March 14th)

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 3:30 AM (March 14th)

Thorfinn gets Nightmares in the previous episode

The episode begins with showing Einar and Thorfinn fighting retainers; the latter gets knocked by one of them, but the former single-handedly beats them all. While Thorfinn lies unconscious, he gets a nightmare in which he sees the people he had killed in the past. He also sees Askeladd in front of him, who explains to Thorfinn that he is in a place where a warrior comes after death.

Askeladd also says that all the men Thorfinn can see are the victims whom he slaughtered in the past. Later, the men start pulling Thorfinn down. He also sees tears in the eyes of one of the men, which makes him realize that he has committed a hefty amount of sin. Even though he knew his crimes were unjustified, he kept asking for forgiveness.

After seeing it all, he comes to his conscious state and learns it was a dream. He then spots an injured Einar, who tells him they have won. However, Thorfinn doesn’t care for it, as all he wants now is to be reborn to pay for his sins.