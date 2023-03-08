The Boruto anime adaptation is rumored to be starting a new broadcast hiatus in April 2023 after the release of episode 293.

If you are an avid fan of the Boruto anime, seeing terms such as ‘hiatus’, ‘delayed’, and even ‘canceled’ trending online can induce some serious stress.

The good news is that the anime adaptation has certainly not been canceled or axed outright, the bad news is that the broadcast will likely be entering a period of hiatus over the coming months.

Whilst this may not have necessarily been a surprise to the global community, new rumors are circulating that the Boruto hiatus will last an exhausting three months – here is everything you need to know.

Boruto anime hiatus reportedly set to start April 2023

According to a number of popular and typically-reliable anime leakers, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime adaptation will be entering a new broadcast hiatus in April 2023.

This information comes from a recent magazine leak in Japan, which claimed that the anime series will be starting an indefinite hiatus after the release of episode 293 on March 26. A broadcast postponement for the anime had been expected for some time because the TV adaptation is quickly catching up to the original manga series.

The hiatus is rumored to be three months long, but inside sources reportedly want the delay to be extended to six months – it is unclear whether this means that Studio Pierrot staff will then be finetuning the Black Clover movie, which was already delayed last month.

Fans should remember that Studio Pierrot has not yet confirmed that there will be a hiatus for the anime adaptation; however, it should also be noted that Animedia Magazine recently delisted Boruto for April – indicating that the domestic broadcast will be postponed.

“This month’s Animedia Magazine is reporting out a time range of air dates for 3/10 to 04/09. It has delisted Boruto episodes for April – Omitting 04/02 and 04/09 information. Normally, broadcast breaks are given date and placeholders marked = (Broadcast Suspended).” – Organic Dinosaur, via Twitter.

Organic Dinosaur would then clarify that many shows in Japan make a note of ‘Final Episodes’ for a cour, season, or series finale. Since the Boruto anime does not feature this note, it indicates that the series will be returning with weekly episodes after the alleged hiatus.

Three episodes to go before hiatus

Thankfully, there will be three more episodes of the Boruto anime before the series would start this reported hiatus: Episode 291 ‘Control’ (Sunday, March 12), Episode 292 ‘Craving’ (Sunday, March 19), and Episode 293 ‘Farewell’ (Sunday, March 26).

New episodes are released for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 1 AM

Eastern Time – 4 AM

British Time – 9 AM

European Time – 10 AM

India Time – 2:30 PM

Philippine Time – 5 PM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 8 PM

TV Tokyo Japan has provided the following synopsis for episode 291:

“Boruto has finally managed to find his way to Kawaki’s location in order to help him out, as both of them have decided to defeat Code together. Since they have to face-off against Code – who possesses a high level of combat strength – Boruto activates his karma. In response, Code also activates his own Karma.

As the battle intensifies, Kawaki becomes increasingly uneasy about Boruto potentially getting his consciousness hijacked by Momoshiki once again. Meanwhile in Konohagakure Village, it seems like Boruto and Kawaki have vanished without anyone else noticing. In order to search for their whereabouts, the Nanadaime Kohage – Naruto – has decided to take it upon himself and embarks on a manhunt for them.”

