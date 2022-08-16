The marketing team behind Marvel and Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have upped their game as we tick closer to the premiere.

What started as a promotional flyer at comic con turned into She-Hulk getting her own Tinder profile and we walk you through this unique marketing process.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk’s Phone Number Has a Message from Jennifer Walters

Attendees of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 were given a promotional flyer at the event to promote the She-Hulk series with the tagline “Super heroes need a super lawyer.”

The flyer also came with the prompt “Call Today” followed by a phone number: 1-877-SHE-HULK.

Naturally, every Marvel fan and their grandmother picked up their phones and dialed – which can also be punched in as 1-877-743-4855 – leading them to a linked message from Jennifer Walters:

“Hi, you’ve reached the Superhuman Law Division at GLK&H.”

The message is fairly lengthy as Jennifer and a few mystery voices try to navigate their script, but it’s a fun interaction to increase the hype for the show.

I was so surprised to find this #SheHulk poster in the bag I got from the #DisneyPlus booth! So cool! I'm so excited for this show!

??? #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/xMWhE0HowW — ?Sara?? ? (@writtenbysara) July 22, 2022

She-Hulk is Also on Tinder

If you thought a real-life phone number to interact with Jennifer Walters was enough of a cool gimmick to advertise the show, wait until you find out that She-Hulk has a Tinder account.

Featured in the trailer, we see She-Hulk is using Tinder, but in the same way Marvel created Kamala Khan’s very own YouTube channel, it also created a real Tinder profile for She-Hulk.

Twitter user jozopath came across the profile while using the app, which comes with its own message when you match with the character.

They really advertising She-Hulk on Tinder ???

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode Guide

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus.

Marvel Studios recently changed She-Hulk’s air day from Wednesdays to Thursdays, so that later episodes did not clash with Rogue One prequel series Andor.

Each installment will now release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined the show’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: TBA – August 18, 2022

Episode 2: TBA – August 25, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

