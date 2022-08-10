Movies & Television

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date & Preview

By Jo Craig

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) in the foyer in Only Murders In The Building

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Only Murders in the Building**

The loveable crime-solvers of The Arconia are nearly finished their second season and fans are keen to tune into the penultimate episode of Only Murders in the Building.

Read ahead to find out the release date and global release times of Episode 9 and we discuss what the plot has in store for fans.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman for Hulu, Only Murders in the Building stars Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three residents of The Arconia who share a passion for true crime and get caught up in their own scandals too.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date and Time

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Both streaming platforms premiere new episodes at Midnight PT, which translates to the following times for the rest of the world:

  • Pacific Time: 12 AM PST
  • Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
  • British Time: 8 AM GMT
  • European Time: 9 AM CET
  • India Time: 12.30 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
Only Murders In The Building – Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/© 2022 Hulu, LLC

Episode 9 Preview

Episode 9, titled, will serve as Season 2’s penultimate episode, and the full synopsis is as follows:

Closing in on the killer, Mabel takes her investigative talents into the ring. Oliver and Charles duke it out over a birdcage only to end up confronting their deepest paternal struggles.

Episode 9 may reveal who the killer is before the finale as Mabel suspects Detective Kreps, and hopefully, Oliver will find out if he’s Will’s father or not.

How Many Episodes are in Only Murders in the Building Season 2?

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has ten episodes within this run, sharing the same episode count as its debut season.

Each episode lasts 26-35 minutes in length and every chapter releases weekly on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Below, we have mapped out Season 2’s release schedule in full complete with the episode titles that we know so far:

  • Episode 1 Persons of Interest – June 28, 2022
  • Episode 2: Framed – June 28, 2022
  • Episode 3: The Last Day of Bunny Folger – July 5, 2022
  • Episode 4: Here’s Looking at You – July 12, 2022
  • Episode 5: The Tell – July 19, 2022
  • Episode 6: Performance Review – July 26, 2022
  • Episode 7: Flipping the Pieces – August 2, 2022
  • Episode 8: Hello, Darkness – August 9, 2022
  • Episode 9: Sparring Partners – August 16, 2022
  • Episode 10: I Know Who Did It – August 23, 2022

Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.

