Gaming

Spider-Man Remastered PC Global Release Date and Times Confirmed

By Jo Craig

A portrait of Spider-Man seen during the festival. The

PC gamers are about to spend their weekend swinging around New York City as the iconic web-slinger thanks to the release of the PC port for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

We confirm the global release dates and times so you know exactly when you can start playing.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was first released for the PlayStation 5 in 2020 and the PC port is developed by Nixxes Software. The remastered version comes complete with downloadable content, three additional suits, more trophies, and extra photo mode options.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Ultimate Edition Trailer

BridTV
7098
Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Ultimate Edition Trailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/lDCJgmdBf1c/hqdefault.jpg
915994
915994
center
32600

Spider-Man Remastered PC Release Date

Spider-Man Remastered is scheduled to release on PC on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The remastered version will be available to play on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $60 (£49.99), containing the base game and the DLC The City Never Sleeps.

Players who own the new GeForce Game Ready Drivers from Nvidia will be able to experience image boosts, higher resolution, and ray-tracing perks.

A recent blog post from PlayStation has outlined all the specs you need to know before running the remastered version on your system.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – 2019/11/29: A portrait of Spider-Man seen during the festival. The NiceOne Barcelona Gaming & Digital Experiences Festival dedicated to the video game industry and virtual reality takes place at the Gran Vía fairgrounds from Nov 28 to Dec 1, 2019. (Photo by Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Global Release Times

Due to the different time zones around the world, players in certain parts of the world will receive access to the port on August 13, 2022.

Below, we have highlighted the global release times in your area:

  • PST: 8 AM – Friday, August 12
  • EST: 11 AM – Friday, August 12
  • BST: 4 PM – Friday, August 12
  • CEST: 5 PM – Friday, August 12
  • GST: 7 PM – Friday, August 12
  • JST: 12 AM – Saturday, August 13
  • AEST: 1 AM – Saturday, August 13
  • NZST: 3 AM – Saturday, August 13

Spider-Man Remastered on Steam Deck

In addition to being released on PC, owners of the new Steam Deck will also be able to get in on the action.

Fans on Twitter have been sharing images of their early playthrough of the remastered version on their new Steam Deck, putting handhelds back in the spotlight which should be a throwback to the Game Boy Advance days of Spider-Man.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available to play on PlayStation 5.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Welcome to the Paldea region! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
Latest Trailers
The Sims 4 High School Years | Official Reveal Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know