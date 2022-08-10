PC gamers are about to spend their weekend swinging around New York City as the iconic web-slinger thanks to the release of the PC port for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

We confirm the global release dates and times so you know exactly when you can start playing.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was first released for the PlayStation 5 in 2020 and the PC port is developed by Nixxes Software. The remastered version comes complete with downloadable content, three additional suits, more trophies, and extra photo mode options.

Spider-Man Remastered PC Release Date

Spider-Man Remastered is scheduled to release on PC on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The remastered version will be available to play on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $60 (£49.99), containing the base game and the DLC The City Never Sleeps.

Players who own the new GeForce Game Ready Drivers from Nvidia will be able to experience image boosts, higher resolution, and ray-tracing perks.

A recent blog post from PlayStation has outlined all the specs you need to know before running the remastered version on your system.

Global Release Times

Due to the different time zones around the world, players in certain parts of the world will receive access to the port on August 13, 2022.

Below, we have highlighted the global release times in your area:

PST : 8 AM – Friday, August 12

: 8 AM – Friday, August 12 EST : 11 AM – Friday, August 12

: 11 AM – Friday, August 12 BST : 4 PM – Friday, August 12

: 4 PM – Friday, August 12 CEST : 5 PM – Friday, August 12

: 5 PM – Friday, August 12 GST : 7 PM – Friday, August 12

: 7 PM – Friday, August 12 JST : 12 AM – Saturday, August 13

: 12 AM – Saturday, August 13 AEST : 1 AM – Saturday, August 13

: 1 AM – Saturday, August 13 NZST: 3 AM – Saturday, August 13

Spider-Man Remastered on Steam Deck

In addition to being released on PC, owners of the new Steam Deck will also be able to get in on the action.

Fans on Twitter have been sharing images of their early playthrough of the remastered version on their new Steam Deck, putting handhelds back in the spotlight which should be a throwback to the Game Boy Advance days of Spider-Man.

