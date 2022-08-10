Movies & Television

Prey's Dan Trachtenberg Teases Sequel Within End-Credit Animation

By Jo Craig

Amber Midthunder as Naru in Prey fighting Predator in the forest with the Predator behind in Prey.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Prey**

Prey has now become Hulu’s biggest premiere ever and fans of the Predator franchise are wasting no time in ranking the prequel as their number one Predator movie.

What some fans may not have noticed is the subtle sequel hint placed during the end-credit animation, promising a return to Naru and the Comanche.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg for Hulu and based on the Predator franchise by Jim Thomas and John Thomas, Prey will serve as the fifth installment in the franchise and stand as a prequel to past movies, starring Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, and more.

Prey | Teaser

BridTV
10037
Prey | Teaser
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ntF4ymTsMxo/hqdefault.jpg
1014132
1014132
center
32600

Prey’s End-Credit Animation

Once the credits began rolling, an animation bringing Native American paintings to life played in the background.

The animation simply told the story we had just witnessed showing Naru’s encounter with the Predator.

However, the final sequence of the animation showed Naru returning to her tribe before lightning appeared in the sky to reveal not one, but three ships arriving through the clouds before the screen fades to black.

Fans React to the Sequel Tease

Regardless of the end-credit tease, fans of the prequel are already asking for a sequel and the fact that the movie has been so successful should warrant its continuation.

The fandom has also been saying that Prey deserved a cinematic release and they hope the sequel will be awarded one.

Dan Trachtenberg Shares His Predator Vision

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Dan Trachtenberg was asked about the closing credits animation.

The director shared how far ahead he was in planning the next chapter:

“The nerd in me looked that far ahead, as far as he could look, before we started writing this movie, but the adult in me said, “Don’t count your chickens and just be careful. Try and make the best movie possible, straight away.”

Trachtenberg also noted that he wanted Prey to feel like a complete film and was proud of the way the end-credits tease was created:

“End-credit sequence aside, there is something refreshing about seeing a movie that is not really intended to be just a part one to something else. There’s something nice about seeing a complete thought. On the complete other hand, I love that what would’ve been a post-credit scene in other movies, is an animated end-title sequence in our movie. Our end titles are still storytelling.”

Prey – Cr. photo by David Bukach – © 2022 Hulu, LLC

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Prey is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment

Gaming Trailers

Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know