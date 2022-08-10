Prey's Dan Trachtenberg Teases Sequel Within End-Credit Animation

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Prey**

Prey has now become Hulu’s biggest premiere ever and fans of the Predator franchise are wasting no time in ranking the prequel as their number one Predator movie.

What some fans may not have noticed is the subtle sequel hint placed during the end-credit animation, promising a return to Naru and the Comanche.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg for Hulu and based on the Predator franchise by Jim Thomas and John Thomas, Prey will serve as the fifth installment in the franchise and stand as a prequel to past movies, starring Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, and more.

Prey’s End-Credit Animation

Once the credits began rolling, an animation bringing Native American paintings to life played in the background.

The animation simply told the story we had just witnessed showing Naru’s encounter with the Predator.

However, the final sequence of the animation showed Naru returning to her tribe before lightning appeared in the sky to reveal not one, but three ships arriving through the clouds before the screen fades to black.

PREY laid the seeds for a direct sequel and

the film is being received well… so give us it. pic.twitter.com/MDB5uYq9g6 — ? ? (@HailEternal) August 6, 2022

Fans React to the Sequel Tease

Regardless of the end-credit tease, fans of the prequel are already asking for a sequel and the fact that the movie has been so successful should warrant its continuation.

The fandom has also been saying that Prey deserved a cinematic release and they hope the sequel will be awarded one.

Third viewing of #Prey and this movie deserved a big screen showing. Hopefully we get a sequel that picks up on the credits scene. Amber Midthunder kills it pic.twitter.com/XnSlINSbUC — Steven Spoilsberg (@heavyspoilers) August 6, 2022

Dan Trachtenberg Shares His Predator Vision

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Dan Trachtenberg was asked about the closing credits animation.

The director shared how far ahead he was in planning the next chapter:

“The nerd in me looked that far ahead, as far as he could look, before we started writing this movie, but the adult in me said, “Don’t count your chickens and just be careful. Try and make the best movie possible, straight away.”

Trachtenberg also noted that he wanted Prey to feel like a complete film and was proud of the way the end-credits tease was created:

“End-credit sequence aside, there is something refreshing about seeing a movie that is not really intended to be just a part one to something else. There’s something nice about seeing a complete thought. On the complete other hand, I love that what would’ve been a post-credit scene in other movies, is an animated end-title sequence in our movie. Our end titles are still storytelling.”

