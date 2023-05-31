HomeAnime & Comics

Oricon has confirmed the best-selling manga of 2023 so far, revealing that Blue Lock and Chainsaw Man are still the top dogs.

Global manga sales generate millions upon millions of dollars each and every week, with the industry continuing to expand more into the mainstream market both in North America and around the world.

Whilst fans will have their own personal list of favorite manga, it can be fascinating to zoom out of individual titles to look out how different series compare against one another over a longer period.

Thankfully, Oricon has just revealed the best-selling manga of 2023 so far – with Blue Lock and Chainsaw Man dominating the mid-year rankings.

Isagi grimaces whilst striking the ball in the blue lock
Blue Lock

Oricon reveals the best-selling manga of 2023 so far

On May 30, the top 10 Oricon best-selling manga series of the first half of 2023 were revealed to be:

  1. Blue Lock – 8,046,032 copies sold
  2. Chainsaw Man – 4,492,906 copies sold
  3. Slam Dunk – 4,199,966 copies sold
  4. Jujutsu Kaisen – 3,757,215 copies sold
  5. One Piece – 3,550,097 copies sold
  6. Spy x Family – 2,688,171 copies sold
  7. Tokyo Revengers – 2,622,078 copies sold
  8. My Hero Academia – 1,887,507 copies sold
  9. Oshi No Ko – 1,690,722 copies sold
  10. Kingdom – 1,569,434 copies sold

Fans should note that even though this data concerns the 2023 mid-year manga sales, these statistics were collected between November 21, 2022, and May 21, 2023.

These parameters throw up two interesting points: Blue Lock was still riding the World Cup high at this point as the anime adaptation was still being broadcast, and Oshi No Ko has seen an explosion of sales over the past two months thanks to the TV series.

Gojo's half shot from Jujutsu Kaisen
Jujutsu Kaisen

Which specific volumes went viral in the first half of 2023?

Whilst Blue Lock and Chainsaw Man dominated the overall manga series sales charts in the opening part of 2023, the individual volume sales were again dominated by One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Considering the hype behind these two series over the past six months, this shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise to many fans. However, it does put both series on a pedestal considering that both season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen and Luffy’s Gear 5 anime debut is only just around the corner.

  1. One Piece 105 – 1,758,255
  2. Jujutsu Kaisen 21 – 1,553,984
  3. Jujutsu Kaisen 22 – 1,318,536
  4. Spy x Family 11 – 1,177,254
  5. Tokyo Revengers 31 – 846,297
  6. My Hero Academia 37 – 726,883
  7. Chainsaw Man 13 – 698,001
  8. Kingdom 67 – 618,955
  9. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 22 – 529,770
  10. Blue Lock 22 – 518,277
  11. Kingdom 68 – 517,986
  12. Tokyo Revengers 30 – 482,942
  13. Chainsaw Man 14 – 479,266
  14. Kaiju No, 8 9 – 453,197
  15. The First Slam Dunk re:Source – 448,680
  16. Blue Lock 23 – 445,253
  17. Do Not Say Mystery 12 – 435,559
  18. Detective Conan 103 – 397,185
  19. One Piece 104 – 360,601
  20. The Apothecary Diaries 11 – 350,781
  21. Blue Lock 12 – 349,636
  22. Blue Lock 13 – 347,432
  23. Blue Lock 21 – 346,093
  24. Chainsaw Man 12 – 343,271
  25. Blue Lock 14 – 342,045

