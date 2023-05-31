Oricon has confirmed the best-selling manga of 2023 so far, revealing that Blue Lock and Chainsaw Man are still the top dogs.

Global manga sales generate millions upon millions of dollars each and every week, with the industry continuing to expand more into the mainstream market both in North America and around the world.

Whilst fans will have their own personal list of favorite manga, it can be fascinating to zoom out of individual titles to look out how different series compare against one another over a longer period.

Thankfully, Oricon has just revealed the best-selling manga of 2023 so far – with Blue Lock and Chainsaw Man dominating the mid-year rankings.

Oricon reveals the best-selling manga of 2023 so far

On May 30, the top 10 Oricon best-selling manga series of the first half of 2023 were revealed to be:

Blue Lock – 8,046,032 copies sold Chainsaw Man – 4,492,906 copies sold Slam Dunk – 4,199,966 copies sold Jujutsu Kaisen – 3,757,215 copies sold One Piece – 3,550,097 copies sold Spy x Family – 2,688,171 copies sold Tokyo Revengers – 2,622,078 copies sold My Hero Academia – 1,887,507 copies sold Oshi No Ko – 1,690,722 copies sold Kingdom – 1,569,434 copies sold

Fans should note that even though this data concerns the 2023 mid-year manga sales, these statistics were collected between November 21, 2022, and May 21, 2023.

These parameters throw up two interesting points: Blue Lock was still riding the World Cup high at this point as the anime adaptation was still being broadcast, and Oshi No Ko has seen an explosion of sales over the past two months thanks to the TV series.

Which specific volumes went viral in the first half of 2023?

Whilst Blue Lock and Chainsaw Man dominated the overall manga series sales charts in the opening part of 2023, the individual volume sales were again dominated by One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Considering the hype behind these two series over the past six months, this shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise to many fans. However, it does put both series on a pedestal considering that both season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen and Luffy’s Gear 5 anime debut is only just around the corner.

One Piece 105 – 1,758,255 Jujutsu Kaisen 21 – 1,553,984 Jujutsu Kaisen 22 – 1,318,536 Spy x Family 11 – 1,177,254 Tokyo Revengers 31 – 846,297 My Hero Academia 37 – 726,883 Chainsaw Man 13 – 698,001 Kingdom 67 – 618,955 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 22 – 529,770 Blue Lock 22 – 518,277 Kingdom 68 – 517,986 Tokyo Revengers 30 – 482,942 Chainsaw Man 14 – 479,266 Kaiju No, 8 9 – 453,197 The First Slam Dunk re:Source – 448,680 Blue Lock 23 – 445,253 Do Not Say Mystery 12 – 435,559 Detective Conan 103 – 397,185 One Piece 104 – 360,601 The Apothecary Diaries 11 – 350,781 Blue Lock 12 – 349,636 Blue Lock 13 – 347,432 Blue Lock 21 – 346,093 Chainsaw Man 12 – 343,271 Blue Lock 14 – 342,045

