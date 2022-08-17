Oscar Isaac Fan Cast as Gomez Addams After Wednesday First Look

The first trailer for Netflix’s Wednesday series has debuted, revealing Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as the Addams parents, but many can’t get their mind off of Oscar Isaac as Gomez.

We see what fans of the franchise are saying about Isaac’s fan cast and take a look at the confirmed cast list of the series.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and more.

Fans Want Oscar Isaac as Live-Action Gomez Addams

As soon as Gomez Addams was cast on Wednesday, fans believed it was a “missed opportunity” that Oscar Isaac was not brought in as the patriarch.

Many Twitter users posted gifs and images of Isaac in Zack Snyder’s 201 movie Sucker Punch, where many feel his image in the role of Blue Jones was physically very close to Gomez Addams.

They really missed the opportunity to cast Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams. ? pic.twitter.com/peYa5Ohl6l — Lily* ??????? (@300mirrors) August 16, 2022

Isaac Did Voice Gomez in the 2019 Animation

What’s ironic is the Dune and Moon Knight actor already portrayed Gomez Addams in the 2019 animation The Addams Family.

Isaac voiced the character alongside Charlize Theron’s Morticia Addams, Chloë Grace Moretz’s Wednesday, and Finn Wolfhard’s Pugsley.

However, many fans of the actor agree that Isaac matches both Gomez’s voice and looks.

Meet the Cast of Wednesday

Christina Ricci’s character has been left a mystery but the actor’s role has been confirmed to be a new character. Ricci played Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonnenfeld’s Addams Family movies.

Game of Thrones and The Sandman actor Gwendoline Christie is also part of the main lineup and Luis Guzmán’s Gomez has been labeled a guest role, meaning the character may be performing in a limited capacity.

Check out the full cast list below:

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday Addams

– Wednesday Addams Catherine Zeta-Jones – Morticia Addams

– Morticia Addams Riki Lindhome – Dr. Valerie Kinbott

– Dr. Valerie Kinbott Jamie McShane – Sheriff Donovan Galpin

– Sheriff Donovan Galpin Hunter Doohan – Tyler Galpin

– Tyler Galpin Georgie Farmer – Ajax Petropolus

– Ajax Petropolus Moosa Mostafa – Eugene Otinger

– Eugene Otinger Emma Myers – Enid Sinclair

– Enid Sinclair Naomi J. Ogawa – Yoko Tanaka

– Yoko Tanaka Joy Sunday – Bianca Barclay

– Bianca Barclay Percy Hynes White – Xavier Thorpe

– Xavier Thorpe Gwendoline Christie – Larissa Weems

– Larissa Weems Victor Dorobantu – Thing

– Thing Christina Ricci

Recurring

Isaac Ordonez – Pugsley Addams

– Pugsley Addams George Burcea – Lurch

– Lurch Tommie Earl Jenkins – Mayor Walker

– Mayor Walker Iman Marson – Lucas Walker

– Lucas Walker William Houston – Joseph Crackstone

– Joseph Crackstone Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo – Deputy Santiago

– Deputy Santiago Oliver Watson – Kent

– Kent Calum Ross – Rowan

– Rowan Johnna Dias Watson – Divina

Guest stars

Luis Guzmán – Gomez Addams

– Gomez Addams Murray McArthur – Fabian

Wednesday will release on Netflix in Fall 2022.