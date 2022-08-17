Oscar Isaac Fan Cast as Gomez Addams After Wednesday First Look
The first trailer for Netflix’s Wednesday series has debuted, revealing Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as the Addams parents, but many can’t get their mind off of Oscar Isaac as Gomez.
We see what fans of the franchise are saying about Isaac’s fan cast and take a look at the confirmed cast list of the series.
Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and more.
Fans Want Oscar Isaac as Live-Action Gomez Addams
As soon as Gomez Addams was cast on Wednesday, fans believed it was a “missed opportunity” that Oscar Isaac was not brought in as the patriarch.
Many Twitter users posted gifs and images of Isaac in Zack Snyder’s 201 movie Sucker Punch, where many feel his image in the role of Blue Jones was physically very close to Gomez Addams.
Isaac Did Voice Gomez in the 2019 Animation
What’s ironic is the Dune and Moon Knight actor already portrayed Gomez Addams in the 2019 animation The Addams Family.
Isaac voiced the character alongside Charlize Theron’s Morticia Addams, Chloë Grace Moretz’s Wednesday, and Finn Wolfhard’s Pugsley.
However, many fans of the actor agree that Isaac matches both Gomez’s voice and looks.
Meet the Cast of Wednesday
Christina Ricci’s character has been left a mystery but the actor’s role has been confirmed to be a new character. Ricci played Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonnenfeld’s Addams Family movies.
Game of Thrones and The Sandman actor Gwendoline Christie is also part of the main lineup and Luis Guzmán’s Gomez has been labeled a guest role, meaning the character may be performing in a limited capacity.
Check out the full cast list below:
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday Addams
- Catherine Zeta-Jones – Morticia Addams
- Riki Lindhome – Dr. Valerie Kinbott
- Jamie McShane – Sheriff Donovan Galpin
- Hunter Doohan – Tyler Galpin
- Georgie Farmer – Ajax Petropolus
- Moosa Mostafa – Eugene Otinger
- Emma Myers – Enid Sinclair
- Naomi J. Ogawa – Yoko Tanaka
- Joy Sunday – Bianca Barclay
- Percy Hynes White – Xavier Thorpe
- Gwendoline Christie – Larissa Weems
- Victor Dorobantu – Thing
- Christina Ricci
Recurring
- Isaac Ordonez – Pugsley Addams
- George Burcea – Lurch
- Tommie Earl Jenkins – Mayor Walker
- Iman Marson – Lucas Walker
- William Houston – Joseph Crackstone
- Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo – Deputy Santiago
- Oliver Watson – Kent
- Calum Ross – Rowan
- Johnna Dias Watson – Divina
Guest stars
- Luis Guzmán – Gomez Addams
- Murray McArthur – Fabian
Wednesday will release on Netflix in Fall 2022.