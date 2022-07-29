Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 Release date and Time

Ainz will be back with the desire to recruit strong adventurers to protect his kingdom in Overlord Season 4 Episode 5. Here’s everything you should know about the episode’s release schedule.

Based on the light novel, the amazing Isekai animated show debuted the first episode of its fourth season on July 5, 2022, and has gained massive popularity in a short span of time. Unlike the regular animated shows, Overlord keeps every tiny detail on track. In this show, even a small conversation between characters either tells us what happened in the past or what is likely to happen in the future.

Well, after the events of the previous episode, it would be interesting to see what Ainz has to offer to the viewers worldwide.

When does Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 release on Crunchyroll?

Like every episode, Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 will officially be released on Crunchyroll on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10:00 PM JST (Japan Standard Time). However, fans worldwide may follow the below time schedule to watch the upcoming episode:

Pacific Timing- 7:00 AM

Central Timing- 9:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 10:00 AM

British Timing- 3:00 PM

Indian Timing- 7:30 PM

What happened in Episode 4 of the dark fantasy show?

Ains shows Warrior King a fraction of his power! (via OVERLORD IV) pic.twitter.com/K94LM6WiK8 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 27, 2022

The previous episode shows Ainz getting worried about creating a peaceful kingdom while Albedo and Demiurge plan to invade the World. Ainz also talks about his plan of recruiting new adventurers with Ainzach. Following the discussion, Ainz and Ainzach start seeking into the Imperial capital, looking for the strongest adventurers.

However, Ainzach felt it difficult to spot the strongest adventurers just by casually looking into the capital, so he proposed an idea to Ainz. The idea was liked by Ainz, so he decided to execute it, and he took the first step by talking to the Warrior King’s promoter. He also convinced him to arrange for a fight that would help him scout the most robust adventurers.

The fight took place in the coliseum, and despite having a power limitation, Ainz didn’t take much time to defeat the Warrior King. As the fight concluded with Ainz being the winner, he disclosed his plans to the audience present in the coliseum.