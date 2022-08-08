Overlord Season 4 Episode 6: Release date and Time

Ainz is returning to the screens with Overlord Season 4 Episode 6 in a few hours, and here’s everything you need to know about the forthcoming episode release schedule.

Ainz travels to the Dwarven kingdom to develop friendly relations with the kingdom. However, he is not alone in this; instead, he has his allies by his side. Although the anime doesn’t release any preview of the episodes beforehand, here, we have tried giving as much information as we can.

When does Overlord Season 4 Episode 6 release for streaming?

Overlord Season 4 Episode 6 will officially release on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, on Crunchyroll at 10:00 PM in Japan. For the International fanbase, the anime follows a particular time schedule. The below schedule might help you to track the anime for your time region:

Pacific Timing- 7:00 AM

Central Timing- 9:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 10:00 AM

British Timing- 3:00 PM

Indian Timing- 7:30 PM

What happened in the previous episode?

Ainz heads toward the Dwarven kingdom after giving the responsibility of his kingdom to Albedo and Demiurge. However, he is accompanied by Shalltear, Aura, and Zenberu to the kingdom of Dwarves. After reaching the kingdom’s entrance, they found it empty, so they decide to look into the matter and find out the reason behind the pathetic situation.

After looking here and there for a while, Aura came across a Dwarf named Gondo Firebeard. He explains that the city’s people reside in a different city. After that, Ainz came there and started talking about the Rune technology, which was the sole purpose of this mission.

Gondo tells Ainz about the complicated situation of Rune Smithing due to magic casting. Hearing this, Ainz immediately offered help, but he asked for compensation in return. Later, Shalltear encounters Quagoa, who tells him that an army headed by Lord Riyuro is approaching to destroy the remaining Dwarven Kingdom.