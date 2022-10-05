Overwatch Skins Are Not Transferring To Overwatch 2. In a kick to the teeth for longtime Overwatch players, this is just one more nail in the coffin for the Overwatch 2 launch.

the Denial of Service attacks has had two major pushes, forcing Overwatch 2 development team to work around the clock to try and stabilise the game’s early launch. Whilst this may be causing the Overwatch skins not transferring issue, we can’t currently confirm this.

DDoS attacks are a high rate of requests sent to a website or online service server. This overwhelms the server and crashes it, which isn’t ideal for a game’s proper launch.

Overwatch 2 – Gameplay Trailer BridTV 2384 Overwatch 2 – Gameplay Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/9Ule402TOsY/hqdefault.jpg 797607 797607 center 32600

The main gripe with Overwatch 2 is being a stand-alone sequel that doesn’t really overhaul the original game. Opting to optimise and improve the original formula that’s worked so well over the years, Blizzard seem to be going around the houses for the launch of Overwatch 2.

The DDoS attack may be to blame also. In fact, it’s probably a big part of the problem at the time of writing. Overwatch 2 game director Arron Keller has taken to Twitter at 5:30 AM BST on October 5 to state the following about the consistent DDoS attacks:

“We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience – we’ll share more info as it becomes available.“

Overwatch Skins Not Transferring

Although this isn’t an ideal situation for players, they should know that Blizzard has acknowledged the issue in a community manager post on the Overwatch bug reports forum thread. We’ve included the full bug report below:

We wanted to keep you updated on a list of known issues affecting the game. This is not a complete list of all currently tracked issues affecting Overwatch 2, rather this is a targeted list of some known specific issues with this release.

Known Launch Issues

Some players who merged their PC and console accounts are seeing an “Unexpected Server Error”

Some cosmetics, items, and currency that players own are not showing up in their collections

Some players are experiencing server disconnects

Known Bugs

Prices for dynamic bundles in some Just For You sections aren’t populating

Using Alt + Tab in fullscreen and windowed borderless can result in a blackscreen

The camera may be misplaced on the level when viewing your Highlights

Hero Unlock challenges may fail to progress in Total Mayhem

Workshop Green Screen and Workshop Island are loading incorrect maps and may break some existing codes

Numbani, Necropolis, Illios CTF, and Temple of Anubis are temporarily disabled

Echo is playing Kiriko, Sojourn, and Junker Queen ultimate lines in English for non-English languages

Mitigating Bastion’s damage as many heroes will not grant proper credit for the System-Wide Malfunction season challenge

SMS protect – Using a number that is already in use on another account can leave the client in an unusable state. If you encounter this, close the title, log into the affected http://battle.net/ 6.9k account via web browser and change the number to one that is unique

Thank you for your understanding while we’re working on a solution! We’ll let you know as soon as we have an update.

Resolved

Players who owned Happi Genji prior to launch and purchased the skin again after launch will get their tokens returned We’re starting to process of granting tokens back into their accounts today and will continue into late tomorrow

Match History and Replays are now present in Career Profile

Show all