Paul Rudd to star in Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has concluded, and fans have started missing the show already. Fortunately, we know that the show has been renewed for Season 3, and the most exciting news about the upcoming season is the comeback of our beloved Paul Rudd.

Season 2 of the comedy crime-fiction TV show ended by showing Paul Rudd making a cameo appearance as Ben Glenroy. What’s exciting is that this was a reunion of Paul and Selena as they have also worked together previously in The Fundamentals of Caring, a film released in 2016.

However, Paul is seen dead after the stage curtain falls by the end of the Season 2 finale of the TV show. So, we do not know yet how the actor will make it to season 3. There are possibilities that we see flashbacks of Glenroy in the renewed season. To get an exact picture of his role, we have to wait until the show’s arrival.

Talking about him, the show’s co-creator John Hoffman said in an interview with Variety:

Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!

What is Only Murders in the Building about?

Only Murders in the Building is a crime-fiction drama released initially on Hulu in August 2021. The first season introduced us to the titular characters Charles-Haden, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora, who lives in Upper West Side apartment building. The three strangers team up for a crime investigation podcast when one of the residents of their apartment building is murdered.

A year after the first season’s release, a second season made its way to the same streaming platform in June 2022. This time things get complicated when the iconic trio becomes the main suspect in a murder.

The series have received several nominations and awards, so the upcoming season can be said to be one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2023.

